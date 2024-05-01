Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 PC system requirements revealed

Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios have finally unveiled the PC system requirements for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2. And as might've been expected by fans who were keeping a close eye on the sequel's development, Hellblade 2 comes with some pretty hefty system requirements, with GTX 1070 or RX 5700 being the minimum in terms of GPU.

Senua's Saga Hellblade is arguably one of the most anticipated titles of 2024, not only due to its status as an Xbox first-party flagship but also due to it being a sequel to one of the best story-driven games ever created. With the sequel, Ninja Theory is to push the envelope of storytelling even further, with the help of Unreal Engine 5.

Unfortunately, using Unreal Engine 5 comes with the added downside of very high PC system requirements. Here's a look at the official system requirements for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.

What are Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 PC system requirements?

Here are the official system requirements for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580

Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580 Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Currently, Ninja Theory has only revealed the minimum system requirements for the game, which already look quite hefty, especially on the GPU and memory side of things. However, the CPU requirements seem to be quite low for a current-gen Unreal Engine 5 title, with Core i5 8400 and Ryzen 5 2600 being the minimum.

It's not completely clear whether these requirements take upscalers like Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR into account or not, which if they do, does explain the lower-than-expected CPU requirements. In terms of storage, Hellblade 2 seems to require at least 75 gigabytes of space on your PC's SSD. Also, the game doesn't seem to have support for HDDs.

This isn't shocking considering Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is making use of the entire Unreal Engine 5 toolset, including both Lumen and Nanite, which do require a faster storage bandwidth.

Lastly, the official system requirements suggest Hellblade 2 will be a Windows 11 exclusive title, potentially dropping support for Windows 10. This might hint at the game making complete use of Microsoft's DirectStorage tech, and also DirectX 12 Ultimate. However, the OS requirement might be a placeholder.

Do note that we'll be updating this article once Ninja Theory reveals more information, including the recommended system requirements, Windows 10 support, and more for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.