Sony INZONE Buds review: A strong performance with a few drawbacks

The Sony INZONE Buds mark the company's latest foray into a TWS that is specifically created with keeping gaming in mind. Boasting an exceptionally low latency gaming performance and long battery life, the unit has quite a few things going for itself.

While gamers, in general, still prefer headsets for their audio needs, complaints about the usual bulky shape and exhaustion are common. The Sony INZONE Buds seek to alleviate the same while trying not to compromise the experience. Do they manage to pass with flying colors? Therein lies the rub.

Sony INZONE Buds are a solid debut with a few caveats

Design & color

INZONE Buds case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sony INZONE Buds case has an unusual shape when compared to other earbuds. It may feel awkward to carry and takes up more space than a sleeker design would. While the insides of the case are designed properly, keeping in mind the buds and the transmitter, the overall feel could have had more of a premium finish.

With the earbuds, Sony went for a stem design. They have a lighter ear contact to ensure a more comfortable experience. I felt no strain or exhaustion even after wearing them for a few hours at a go. Users do need to make sure they have the correct size of earbuds to ensure a comfortable and perfect fit.

I tried out the white finish, but it is also available in a black variant. The former perfectly reflected the color palette of a PlayStation, with the earbuds having both white and black on their stems.

INZONE Buds and case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The touch surfaces are easy to use and are sensitive to even accidental taps. The generic mapping deals with ANC & mic toggles (left) and volume control (right), with customization available through the companion app.

Sound quality & performance

Before diving into the nitty-gritty of the Sony INZONE Buds' sound quality, I would like to mention that the Sony INZONE Hub app is a perfect companion piece that PC users absolutely must use to tinker with their preferred audio profiles and functions.

The INZONE Buds' wireless transmitter allows them to be connected to the PS5, PC, or any mobile device (provided they have a USB-C port to plug it into). The low-latency performance is quite amazing, with no lag whatsoever during my sessions.

The Sony INZONE Buds can also connect by Bluetooth but only through devices that support LE audio (using LC3 codec). This significantly hampers the device's everyday use potential and limits it largely to gaming purposes only on PCs or consoles. Having an iPhone 13, I missed out on using the INZONE Buds during my commute.

INZONE Buds entire package (Image via Sportskeeda)

Though the buds share the same drivers as found in the Sony WF-1000XM5, the audio quality of the INZONE Buds runs slightly differently. In my experience, the low bass range felt tilted, which impacted cinematic sections, especially those with explosions.

Apart from that, the Sony INZONE Buds functioned quite well during my tryst as I played a variety of games, including single-player and multiplayer titles. The overall experience was a delight, with footsteps, gunshots, or crowd hurrahs ringing well and true. The noise cancellation does its job and elevates the experience overall.

While I would still suggest the WF-1000XM5 for music-related consumption and everyday use, the Sony INZONE Buds make a strong case for being one of the best gaming earbuds available in the market. This is further cemented by their exceptional battery life.

The company promises up to 12 hours with a single charge and 24 hours with the case, depending on how the INZONE Buds are used. During my time, the results were closer to 10 hours and 19 hours, respectively. Its battery performance sets it apart from the competition.

In my testing, the mic performance came off as the weakest link. While they are not terrible, the INZONE Buds could have had a more robust mic where my voice did not sound fainter than normal or drowned out if my surroundings got noisy.

In Conclusion

While the drawbacks mentioned in my review affect the device's use cases, the Sony INZONE Buds do indeed make a splash in the market. They have solid audio quality, commendable battery life, and low-latency performance that ensure they are part of any conversation related to gaming earbuds. Gamers with PlayStation looking for wireless earphones will surely be eyeing these latest offerings from Sony.

Sony INZONE Buds scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product name - Sony INZONE Buds (Review unit provided by Sony India)

Price - $198.00 || INR 17,990

Product Dimensions - ‎9 x 14.5 x 5 cm; 26 Grams