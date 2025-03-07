Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

Split Fiction is the latest co-op multiplayer title from Electronic Arts. It launched on March 6, 2025, and has already reached close to 200K players on Steam alone, as of this writing. This player count is expected to grow even more during the weekends. The game runs decently well on most GPUs, including the Nvidia RTX 3090. However, Split Fiction may stutter if you don't use optimized settings.

Ad

In this article, you will find all the best Split Fiction graphics settings for RTX 3090.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Split Fiction's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best graphics settings for Split Fiction on RTX 3090?

Split Fiction graphics settings page (Image via Electronic Arts)

Released in 2020, the Nvidia RTX 3090 was the best 4K gaming GPU of its time. It is configured with 24GB of fast GDDR6X memory to offer a premium gaming experience. Therefore, it can easily play Split Fiction at 4K with 60+ FPS.

Ad

Trending

Below, you will find all the best settings for Split Fiction:

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Anti-Aliasing

Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling : AMD FSR 3.1

: AMD FSR 3.1 FSR Mode: Quality

Graphics

HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Framerate : Unlocked

: Unlocked Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : High

: High Detail Level : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : 16X

: 16X Post-Processing Quality : Medium

: Medium Gamma: 0

Additional Performance Tips

Use the following tips to get the best performance possible:

Ad

Lock the Framerate setting to 60 for the best performance.

Use the latest game-ready driver for the best result.

Close any other programs running in the background to minimize performance.

Ensure you have a compatible processor to avoid CPU bottlenecking.

If you apply the graphics settings correctly and use the above tips appropriately, your PC will easily achieve 60+ FPS consistently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback