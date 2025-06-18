The Alters stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The Alters is an exciting exploration and base-building title available for next-generation consoles and PCs. While it has excellent gameplay and visuals, there are a few performance issues that you might experience now and then when playing it on PC.

Ad

This article lists the possible reasons and solutions to the game's stuttering and crashing issues on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until 11 Bit Studios rolls out official patches.

Also Read: Is The Alters a co-op title?

Potential reasons and solutions for performance issues in The Alters on PC

1) Update your graphics drivers

Ad

Trending

Updating your GPU drivers can fix performance dips (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

Despite having the best possible graphics card, you might still face dips in performance in The Alters if your GPU drivers are not up-to-date.

Ad

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, hit Download .

. Once complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

Ad

2) Run the game as an administrator

Running any software or title as an administrator is an easy fix when experiencing frame drops. This ensures that you have enough resources allocated to the game's .exe file. Follow these steps to do so:

Right-click on The Alters.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

Ad

3) Verify your game files

When downloading and installing a title, the game files can get corrupted or damaged in some way. This is another reason that can lead to issues such as crashing at startup, stuttering, etc.

To fix such issues, follow these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on the game and open Properties .

. Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Ad

Also Read: 7 beginner tips to get started with The Alters

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More