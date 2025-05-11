The Sims 4 corrupted save file error: Possible reasons and how to fix it

The Sims 4 is a social simulation title released back in September 2014 that still has over 40,000 players online on average. It continues to receive frequent updates that add new content and features. Players spend quite a long time in the Sims world (sometimes hundreds or even thousands of hours) directing their in-game lives, building homes, and pursuing goals.

Ad

In such a game, losing all your data because of a corrupted save file can be very upsetting. Luckily, The Sims 4 provides direct access to your game's save files, so you can back them up and even recover older saves. This article will look into some possible reasons for file corruption and some methods you can try using to recover your saved file in the game.

Possible reasons for the corrupted save file error in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is an immersive life-sim game (Image via EA)

Before diving into the solutions, it’s important to understand what causes save file corruption in The Sims 4. File corruption doesn’t happen randomly and is usually the result of specific issues with the game, your computer, or the content you’ve added.

Ad

Trending

Recognizing the most common causes for such issues can help you prevent future problems and make troubleshooting much easier if something does go wrong. Some indicators of a corrupted save file are when you have endless loading screens, error codes, or when a game crashes upon loading a save.

Here are some possible reasons for save file corruption:

1) Mod or CC conflicts: One of the most frequent causes of corrupted saves is the use of outdated or incompatible mods and custom content (CC). When the game updates or new packs are installed, mods that haven’t been updated can conflict with the core game files, leading to errors or corruption.

Ad

2) Game updates and patches: Installing new expansions, patches, or updates can sometimes disrupt existing save files, especially if CC or mods are involved.

3) System crashes or power failures: If your computer crashes or loses power while the game is saving, the process can be interrupted, resulting in incomplete or damaged save files.

4) File management errors: Accidentally moving, deleting, or renaming files in the Sims 4 “Saves” folder can confuse the game, making it unable to recognize or load your progress.

Ad

5) Repeated overwrites: Continuously saving over the same file without creating backups increases the risk of corruption, particularly if something goes wrong during the save process.

Note: The fixes provided in the following section will work if your problem stems from any of the reasons mentioned above. If the suggested solutions are not working for you, you might be facing the save file corruption error due to a cause we haven't found yet.

Ad

How to fix the corrupted save file error in The Sims 4

Encountering a corrupted save file can be incredibly frustrating, but luckily, this issue can typically be resolved using a few simple steps.

Here are some fixes for the corrupted save file error:

1) Remove mods and CC

First, move your "Mods" folder out of the Sims 4 directory and try loading your save. If the problem disappears, the issue is likely with outdated or broken mods or CC. In such cases, we suggest you update the mods/CC or remove their problematic files before reintroducing them.

Ad

2) Manually restore backups

Step 1: Navigate to Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Saves.

Navigate to Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Saves. Step 2: Look for files with extensions like .save.ver0, .save.ver1, etc. These are automatic backups.

Look for files with extensions like .save.ver0, .save.ver1, etc. These are automatic backups. Step 3: Rename a backup (for example, Slot_00000003.save.ver1) to match the main save format (e.g., Slot_00000003.save) and try loading it in-game.

3) Use the game’s built-in save recovery

The Sims 4 automatically keeps backups of your last few saves. To recover older saves:

Ad

Step 1: Go to the main menu and select “Load Game.”

Go to the main menu and select “Load Game.” Step 2: Click your save slot, then choose “Recover Save.”

Click your save slot, then choose “Recover Save.” Step 3: Select a previous version to restore. The recovered file will appear with “[Recovered]” in the name.

This method can often restore your game to a point before the corruption occurred, though you may lose some recent progress.

4) Repair your game installation

Most game launchers like EA App, Steam, etc., have a "repair" function that you can use to fix any damaged core files. While this won’t necessarily fix corrupted saves, it can resolve other issues that might be contributing to the game's save-loading instability.

Ad

Also read: Should you play The Sims 4 in 2025?

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More