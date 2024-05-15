Top 5 gaming laptops to play F1 24

While the F1 2024 season has already begun, you will be able to enjoy some action right at home with EA Sport's new F1 24 game. The game is releasing on May 31, 2024, but you will need a decently powerful gaming laptop to experience the most out of it. Also, if you want to comfortably play this game in VR, you need laptops with high-performance graphics cards like RTX 4080 or 4070. That's because the VR requirements of the game are much higher.

This article presents the top five gaming laptops to play F1 24. These laptops come at different price points, depending on the laptop's configuration. So, if you want to play in VR, or simply enjoy the game on a budget, there's a laptop on this list that can do them all.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five gaming laptops to play F1 24

1) GIGABYTE AORUS 17H Gaming Laptop - $1,299

GIGABYTE AORUS 17H (Image via Gigabyte)

The GIGABYTE AORUS 17H is the only 17-inch gaming laptop on this list. Playing F1 24 on this large screen is an experience of its own. Also, this laptop has an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, so you will have a good time playing F1 24 on a VR headset.

The 17.3-inch display has 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh rate, which is an overkill for F1 24, but you will appreciate it when you play a competitive shooter game. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor inside the laptop will also help in streaming the F1 24 game to Twitch if you are into streaming.

Pros:

13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

Display refresh rate of 360Hz.

RTX 4080 with 150W TGP for maximum performance.

MUX switch.

16GB DDR5 RAM.

Cons:

It's quite expensive.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display

17.3-inch IPS display with 360Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i7-13700H GPU

RTX 4080 with 150W TGP Memory

16GB DDR5 Storage

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 99Wh

2) MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop - $1,194

MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

The MSI Katana 15 is equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4070, which has plenty of performance to provide a decent VR experience. For the CPU, it has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, which is a 10-core 16-thread processor that has the performance needed to deliver a smooth gaming experience free from stutters.

It is accompanied by 16GB of DDR5 high-performance RAM along with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. For the display, it has a 15-inch screen with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Pros:

12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

RTX 4070

4-zone RGB keyboard

VR ready

Cons:

165Hz refresh rate would have been better at this price point.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i7-12650H GPU RTX 4070 with 105W TGP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 53.5Wh

3) MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop - $1,021

MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

If you want a cheaper gaming laptop around the $1000 price range, then the MSI Cyborg 15 is the perfect choice. It comes with Nvidia RTX 4060, which has all the features that other RTX 4000 series graphics cards have, including DLSS, Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction. The graphics card has more than enough performance to run F1 24 at the highest graphical settings.

To back up this great performance, the laptop is equipped with 32GB of the latest DDR5 RAM. It has a 15-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which can be achieved with frame generation technology.

Pros:

12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 10-cores.

RTX 4060 with the 140W TGP for maximum performance.

32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Display refresh rate of 144Hz.

Cons:

45W TGP of the GPU is a limiting factor.

Plastic body.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i7-12650H GPU RTX 4060 with 45W TGP Memory 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 53.5Wh

4) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop - $949

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop that is equipped with RTX 3060, which should provide a decent gaming experience in F1 24. But you may need to turn on DLSS for the best performance at higher graphical settings. Although it has 16GB of RAM, it has DDR4 RAM and not DDR5. This is a compromise you will have to make at lower price tags.

Instead of the Intel Core i7, it has a 12th Gen Core i5, but it should be enough since VR is out of the question here. Also, the laptop has a 15-inch display with a similar 144Hz refresh rate as other laptops.

Pros:

Intel Core i5-12500H CPU.

RGB keyboard.

Nvidia RTX 3060.

The screen has 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Cons:

The build quality is not up to par.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Intel Core i5-12650H

GPU RTX 3060 Memory 16GB DDR4 with 140W TGP Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Battery 57.50Wh

5) Dell G15 5535 Gaming Laptop - $911

Dell G15 5535 Gaming Laptop (Image via Dell)

The Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop is the cheapest gaming laptop on this list and yet Dell managed to provide Nvidia RTX 4060. It also comes with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, which is simply astonishing at this price point. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD. How Dell managed to pack in this level of specs at this price point is beyond me.

If you are in the market for a new gaming laptop on a budget, this cannot be missed. It can comfortably play F1 24 with decent graphical settings. On top of that, there's the 15-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Pros:

AMD Ryzen 7 CPU.

RTX 4060 with the highest TDP.

16GB DDR5 RAM.

165Hz refresh rate.

Great pricing.

Cons:

The laptop is on the thicker side.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate CPU Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU RTX 4060 with 95W TGP Memory 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 56Wh

If you want to play F1 24, these are the top five laptops to buy. They come with decently powerful configurations, which allow you to play the game with different settings, including ray tracing.

If VR is a requirement, I would recommend the Gigabyte Aorus 17H. The Intel Core i7 and the RTX 4080 will make sure the game runs smoothly with no hitches or dips. However, if you are on a budget and need a decent laptop that meets your demands, the Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop is the one to go for.