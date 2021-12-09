Top 5 reasons to invest in a gaming mechanical keyboard right now

Gaming mechanical keyboards have risen from the ashes in the last half-decade as the keyboard market has suddenly shifted from cheap, membrane ones to durable mechanical ones.

The term gaming mechanical keyboard can itself be a misnomer, for when one hears the term, the first idea that comes to their mind is a teenager and a colorful keyboard in front of them. While that may not be entirely wrong, gaming mechanical keyboards are a lot more than mere colorful keys and their typing sounds.

Five amazing reasons why anyone should invest in a gaming mechanical keyboard

Gaming mechanical keyboards are costlier than typical membrane keyboards. However, due to greater demand and breakthroughs in technology, one doesn't need to spend a fortune to acquire a gaming mechanical keyboard.

Despite the relatively high cost, there are five solid reasons for investing in a gaming mechanical keyboard. The five best reasons to buy a gaming mechanical keyboard are:

Extremely durable

Customizable

Versatile

Feels great to type with and different switches for different uses

Sounds amazing

5) Great acoustics

Once someone becomes part of a gaming mechanical keyboard family, words like 'click,' 'clack,' and 'thock' are no longer words that do not exist in their dictionary. The sound of typing on a gaming mechanical keyboard depends on many elements, from the keycaps to the stabilizers and the switches.

However, while some gaming keyboards may suit a person's taste while others may not, there is no denying that the overall sounds while typing sounds fantastic.

4) Feels excellent to type

Eclesis @seineclesis (so you can't possibly use something like that in an office environment) but amazingly responsive and faster to type on than the standard shallow membrane keyboards we used to use.

Having solid tactile feedback when you hit a key is v. important, same for gaming. (so you can't possibly use something like that in an office environment) but amazingly responsive and faster to type on than the standard shallow membrane keyboards we used to use.Having solid tactile feedback when you hit a key is v. important, same for gaming.

Membrane keyboards have the same feeling with slight variance based on the keycaps. But that is not the case with gaming mechanical keyboards, as they vary a lot in the response while typing. Even keyboards from the same brands give different feels based on the switches used in a gaming mechanical keyboard.

It offers something to everyone based on their preferences and choices and does not restrict a person to the tastes of another.

3) Versatile

It's best not to get fooled by the name of gaming mechanical keyboards. Irrespective of their RGB lighting and their model names, gaming mechanical keyboards are as valuable for professionals as they are to gamers. In coding and writing that involves a lot of typing daily, it's essential to use an ergonomic device that feels good to use.

With lighter actuation points and required forces, gaming mechanical keyboards reduce stress in the fingers, especially those who suffer from gout and arthritis.

2) Customizable

Brands like Keychron allow full costomisation (Image via Keychron)

Gaming mechanical keyboards come with pre-built specifications, but keyboard hobbyists can also build their gaming mechanical keyboards from scratch.

Several newer brands offer endless customizations that allow keyboard enthusiasts to develop their gaming mechanical mechanical keyboards in their own way. They can fine-tune their keyboards according to their requirements.

1) Extremely durable

Membrane keyboards, irrespective of their brand and quality, deteriorate after a point in time. The membrane, made using rubber, loses its elasticity after a matter of time with continuous use. This deterioration is even more rapid and noticeable when put into heavy use. It takes quite some time for a person to get their hands set on a particular keyboard.

Investing in a gaming mechanical keyboard allows longevity of the device, and the user does not have to worry about replacing the keyboard every year. Such instances affect finances and overall productivity.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan