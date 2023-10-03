United States Emergency Alert test (October 4): When are the nationwide test messages being sent to all devices?

On October 4, 2023, the United States will be testing a nationwide emergency alert system that will play an extremely loud sound on all smart devices, including iPhones, Android phones, televisions, and radios. The test will be conducted by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and FCCFederal Communication Commission (FCC) to check the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The testing period will see messages being sent to all cellphones, televisions, and radios, followed by a loud sound. While this will be the seventh nationwide testing of such a kind in the United States, it marks the second time in the nation’s history that the testing will hit all cellular devices.

If you are still confused about what to expect from the EAS tomorrow, here are a few things that you will need to keep in mind.

When are the Emergency Alert systems being tested nationwide in the United States?

The EAS as well as the WEA will be tested nationwide in the United States on October 4, 2023, at 2:20 pm Eastern Time.

The test will be conducted using IPAWS, which is FEMA’s very own Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. It is a centralized system that will send authenticated emergency messages to devices through multiple communication networks.

What to expect during the United States Emergency Alert test?

When the test begins you will receive a text message which will display a notification in either Spanish or English. The message will read:

"THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Along with this, there will be an alarm tone, the same used for Amber Alerts as well as National Weather Service warnings.

Smartphones and devices that have cellular access and are turned on will receive the test message. However, if your device is just on Wi-Fi with Airplane mode activated, you will not receive it.

Can you avoid getting the Emergency Alert test message in the United States?

Smartphone users can avoid receiving the test message alert and the alarm sound. All they need to do is dial a number.

If you are looking to disable test notifications, you will need to dial:

*5005*25370#

If you are looking to enable test notifications, dial:

*5005*25371#

Can the Emergency Alert test be postponed in the United States?

There is always a possibility that the EAS and WEA are postponed due to poor weather conditions across the United States. If that is the case, the next backup date is October 11, 2023.