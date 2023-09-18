Unity apologizes for controversial pricing policy, but developers are not convinced

The past few days have been chaotic for the gaming industry after Unity's decision to charge developers per install. Now, the company behind the popular game engine software has offered a public apology. In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), they claim to be making changes to this policy and will update developers on what's to come.

Unfortunately, this is not enough of an answer for many developers who remain unconvinced of Unity's commitment to the welfare of their partner developers.

Developers say bridges have already burned by Unity's unprecedented pricing move

Despite this statement, many feel that words are not enough to salvage the broken trust with studios who have been reliant on the game engine for their livelihood. Others are of the opinion that this move is, in fact, irredeemable, and they do not intend to return to using the software even if the company recalls the pricing change.

Half of the response has been hopeful, while the other half has been snarky and distrustful. Both of these are valid reactions from consumers, especially the former, given how big of a role Unity plays in the indie gaming scene. It is one of the—if not THE most—popular game engines on the market, after all.

This apology (and even any subsequent changes that may follow in the future) is not enough for many long-time users, however.

Frankly, it is hard to disagree with this sentiment. Any PR replies from the company's official social media have either been vague, a non-answer, or both. As many users have pointed out, the company does not intend to retract this policy but rather change it. This means that they will likely go ahead with a variant of this plan, so many seem to believe that the customer's best interests are not being considered.

Social media users also believe that this is a considerable disservice to studios who have spent years learning the ins and outs of Unity and invested a lot of money and effort in the engine to make games. Thus far, the company has not been transparent with their plans, and the lack of clarity further worsens the situation. All in all, the general consensus is that it is not a good look for Unity.

What does this mean for the future of video game development?

Users are bound to flock to other game engines (Images via Epic Games/Godot)

For those unaware, this fiasco began after the company updated its TOS (Terms Of Service) suddenly to reflect the fact that, as per the upcoming policy, developers will be charged per install after they reach a certain revenue threshold. Given how they backtracked to clear worries about how this will not affect reinstalls and only count unique hardware, many in the game development community believe that they did not think this through.

As expected, everyone was caught off-guard by this move, especially developers who have projects utilizing the engine in their future pipeline. Not only does this financially burden studios for no good reason, but it also dissuades new budding game developers from dipping their toes into the scene. Unity's subsequent damage control did not help either.

At this point, it seems that many developers no longer trust Unity and are looking to jump ship to other third-party engines, such as Unreal Engine. This will certainly be a big issue for teams who have worked with Unity their whole life as they must now adjust to an unfamiliar ecosystem, which means more time, effort, and money spent.

This may very well result in a renaissance for the industry, with community-centric engines (such as Godot Engine) gaining traction. Whatever the case is, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds, no matter the outcome.