What is Facebook unexpected error? Session expired issue explored amid downtime

The Facebook unexpected error issue erupted again tonight after users mass reported the session expired issue. The platform has logged out much of its user base amid what seems like downtime across the heavily-used social media platform. The error message the platform is throwing at people isn't something new — it's rather common, on the contrary. Regular Facebook users have faced one time or another while using the app.

The error message the platform is throwing right now, "an unexpected error occurred" occurs while trying to log into the platform. Besides this, direct links to content pages are returning the error message "this page may be broken."

Let's do a deep dive into the issue.

What is the Facebook unexpected error occurred issue? Possible fixes explored

The Facebook website is down tonight (Image via Facebook)

According to users on social media, the error has surfaced before and can be fixed by following these steps. Do note this may not work for the current platform-wide issue but its still worth a shot.

Step 1. With the same email address or phone number as your original account, create a new account on the Facebook website or app.

Step 2. After you fill out all required details correctly, you can get your original account back.

The Facebook unexpected error page while logging in (Image via Facebook)

This issue surfaced years back on the platform. Following these steps have worked for some users on the internet in the past but do note it may not solve March 5's Facebook unexpected error issue.