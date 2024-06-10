What is Game Mode on iPhone?

Apple is set to introduce Game Mode on iPhones, as announced at WWDC 2024. According to the tech giant's software chief Craig Federighi, iOS devices will minimize background activity to maximize the frame rates when the Game Mode is turned on. Besides that, it will have improved responsiveness with game controllers and Airpods.

Traditionally, iPhones are not gaming devices. But by adding Game Mode on iPhone, it looks like Apple is now focusing more on gaming enthusiasts. While it is a new feature for iPhones and iOS 18, it's already an established feature in macOS Sonoma. Here’s what we know about the Game Mode.

Apple added Game Mode on iPhone

iOS 18 brings Game Mode to iPhones (Image via Apple)

Apple introduced a Gaming Mode to macOS Sonoma last year and has now brought it to iOS 18 to encourage people to play high-fidelity games on iPhones. Game Mode on iPhone automatically prioritizes your game's performance, ensuring smoother, more consistent frame rates and improved in-game responsiveness.

A variety of exciting games, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil Village, await iOS players. Capcom announced on Monday that Resident Evil 7 is coming to iOS next month and that the Resident Evil 2 remake is in development for Apple’s platforms.

Game Mode optimizes the gaming experience by giving the highest priority to the title you are playing and lowering usage for background tasks. It results in higher frame rates and fewer stutters. This can lead to a gaming experience that's more immersive and enjoyable, letting users fully engage in their favorite games without encountering interruptions or performance hiccups.

AirPods Pro is also receiving a significant upgrade for gaming with personalized spatial audio. Apple has announced that one of the initial games to support this feature will be the Need for Speed game on iOS.

We will get to experience Game Mode on iPhones only when iOS 18 releases. While the exact release date is still under wraps, it is safe to assume a launch around September 2024.

