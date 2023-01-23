OpenAI recently announced a professional version of their powerful AI language model known as ChatGPT Pro. The new version is currently available for early access and aims to help businesses by providing priority access to the servers when they are under a heavy workload. This ensures that businesses can use the AI smoothly without having to worry about technical difficulties caused by high traffic.

Information about the new features, plans, and differences between the pro plan and the free version can be found below.

ChatGPT Pro is worth the upgrade but is not for everyone

Shubham Saboo @Saboo_Shubham_



ChatGPT pro is now available for $42 per month while the FREE version still exists!



With ChatGPT pro, you will get:

- High availability all day

- Faster response time

- Priority access to new features BreakingChatGPT pro is now available for $42 per month while the FREE version still exists!With ChatGPT pro, you will get:- High availability all day- Faster response time- Priority access to new features Breaking 🚨ChatGPT pro is now available for $42 per month while the FREE version still exists!With ChatGPT pro, you will get:- High availability all day- Faster response time- Priority access to new features https://t.co/CJrHiqvpvA

The announcement of ChatGPT Pro was made by Subham Saboo, Head of Developer Relations at Tenstorrent. The release was not surprising as OpenAI had previously stated that they were planning to release a professional plan with several important perks. Users who were interested in receiving more information about the plan could subscribe to the newsletter and set up a payment method.

Although no official pricing was announced at the time, it was speculated that the company would need to spend over $3 million per month to keep the website running smoothly.

Features of ChatGPT Pro

One of the key features of ChatGPT Pro is that it allows users to use the AI even during periods of high traffic or technical difficulties. This ensures that premium users are not affected by any technical errors on the website, which will help them make quicker decisions and stay ahead of their competition.

Another feature is faster response times, which is achieved by increasing the API request limit. This allows users to generate answers to their queries at a faster rate, providing more efficient access to information and helping them quickly find the answers they need. This feature also ensures that users have access to the most up-to-date information and responses to their queries.

Subscribers to ChatGPT Pro will also have priority access to new features as soon as they become available, allowing them to stay ahead of the curve. Subscribers will be at the forefront of the latest technological advancements, which can help them increase their productivity and save time.

Pricing

Ivan Iliev @iliev_io



I predict it’s going to be the fastest app to reach $100m ARR (that’s less than 200k paying subscribers at the current price).



What do you think? Would you subscribe?



#ChatGPT ChatGPT pro has just been released at $42/mo.I predict it’s going to be the fastest app to reach $100m ARR (that’s less than 200k paying subscribers at the current price).What do you think? Would you subscribe? ChatGPT pro has just been released at $42/mo.I predict it’s going to be the fastest app to reach $100m ARR (that’s less than 200k paying subscribers at the current price).What do you think? Would you subscribe?#ChatGPT https://t.co/0c2yTDvM43

ChatGPT Pro offers users a unique and innovative experience for a nominal fee of $42 per month. This subscription can be renewed on a monthly basis and is available for early access to a selected number of users.

Lucky users can use the opportunity to get hands-on experience before the initial release to the public. The subscription fee will be used to further develop the AI and cover other expenses related to maintaining and improving the service.

Conclusion

The ChatGPT Pro subscription is mostly targeted towards businesses and users that require access to the website on a regular basis. Subscribers will also likely get access to more features in the future.

Most users will not experience any significant changes to their experience and will continue to have access to the basic features using the free version of the website. They will also be able to enjoy model upgrades as they are made available.

Poll : 0 votes