Which is the best RAM for low-budget gaming?

Random Access Memory or RAM, in short, is one of the most essential parts of a computer, and having good RAM is vital for any gaming PC.

If the concept of RAM is unclear to the people planning on getting RAM for their system, it can be explained in a very simple manner. Random Access Memory is considered a temporary storage space for the computer to place some data, which allows it to access them faster. The more RAM is available on the system, the easier it gets for the computer to juggle more data in one instance.

In the case of gaming, RAM is quite crucial as the system needs to handle a lot of tasks to give the players an optimal experience by helping the processor with various calculations.

The best low-budget RAM for gaming

Most gaming systems in 2021 consist of two types of RAM generations: DDR3 and DDR4. The major takeaway from these RAMs is DDR4 runs at a lower voltage while giving a huge performance rise with increased transfer speed. Below are the best low-budget gaming RAMs for both DDR3 and DDR4 systems:

1) Best low-budget DDR3 RAM (Below 40 USD)

G.Skill RipjawsX (Image via Amazon)

RipjawsX from G.Skill remains the top DDR3 for any PC builders who are short on money in terms of budget. The entire 8GB unit can function at a 1600 Mhz transfer rate or memory speed and is great for any aged gaming PC that supports DDR3 RAMs.

Get the G.Skill RipjawsX 8 GB DDR3 RAM by clicking here.

2) Best low-budget DDR4 RAM (Below 40 USD)

Corsair Vengeance LPX (Image via Amazon)

Corsair Vengeance LPX is quite reputable among PC builders for its solid build quality. Not only that, but the RAM is also capable of having tasks at a speed of 3200 MHz, which is equivalent to other higher-priced DDR4 RAMs.

Get the Corsair Vengeance LPX 8 GB DDR4 RAM by clicking here.

