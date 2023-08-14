Will PS5 Pro be as powerful as RTX 4090? Expected performance and more explored

The PS5 Pro has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The mid-cycle refresh to the ninth-gen home video game console from Sony is expected to be a gaming powerhouse. The machine has long been touted to bring 8K gaming to the masses, which requires significant computing horsepower, four times more than that of native 4K.

All of this means the underlying hardware powering the upcoming Pro revision will have to be very capable. Since the current console struggles at UHD resolutions, rumor has it the upgraded variant will feature much more powerful hardware, in the likes of the most potent GPUs available for PC.

Let's go over the possibilities that the PS5 will be more powerful than the RTX 4090, the unrivaled champion of desktop graphics cards. Do note that none of this information is confirmed and it is merely based on our expectations and speculations. They are educated guesses.

Can the PS5 Pro rival the RTX 4090?

PlayStations generally don't rank among the most powerful hardware in the market, even when they launch. For instance, when the PS5 launched back in 2020, it was only as powerful as the RTX 2070 Super. Both Nvidia and AMD had more powerful PC graphics cards to offer.

In addition, the upcoming PS5 Pro won't target 8K gaming at all, as discussed in our speculations article on the same. In a world where 1080p continues to be the most popular gaming resolution with almost 60% market share and 4K still not being mainstream, it would be foolish to launch a console that targets 8K gaming.

The main concern of targeting high resolutions would be the added cost that would only make the upcoming PlayStation unaffordable for the majority of the gaming crowd. Generally, Sony consoles cost about $500-600. The PS5 Pro won't be able to fit in performance in the class of the RTX 4090 while operating under such tight budgets. Thus, we can expect the console to extend its lead at UHD and deliver high refresh rate gaming experiences at the resolution.

For the most part, the upcoming PS5 Pro would be as powerful as the RTX 4070 or the 4070 Ti. Since the console will be based on AMD hardware, it is more accurate to call it equivalent to an RX 7700 XT or an RX 7800. Both of these GPUs are relaunched, and only time will tell how powerful the Pro-grade revision will be.

However, none of this is confirmed by Sony, so it won't necessarily be the rule the next more powerful PlayStation will follow. Recently, Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick has claimed that all recent leaks surrounding the console "aren't that meaningful." While this inadvertently confirms the existence of the device, it also means that we might be in for something completely different with the upcoming refresh.