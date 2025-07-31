Zotac launches new RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO and RTX 5060 Low Profile GPUs: Specs, prices, where to buy, and more

Zotac has launched a liquid-cooled RTX 5090 ArcticStorm and a low-profile, palm-sized RTX 5060 GPU, representing entries at two ends of the size spectrum. While the new 5090 represents the flagship design from the company this generation, the latter cuts traditional GPU sizes by 38%, enabling it to fit in 99% of all ITX cases in the market.The RTX 5090 ArcticStorm ships with a first-ever 360 mm radiator from Zotac, dual BIOS, and high-quality materials such as reinforced solder joints, over-current protection, and more. The GPU is designed for overclockers as it ships with dual 12VHPWR connections to enable sufficient headroom to push the 5090 beyond factory specifications.Here's everything you need to know about Zotac's new graphics cards.What are the specs of the Zotac RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO and RTX 5060 Low Profile GPUs?The RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO is the new crown jewel from Zotac. It directly competes against the MSI Suprim Liquid ($2,500-$2,800), ASUS ROG Astral LC ($2,800+), and Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Waterforce variants. Where Zotac's design truly shines is the full-coverage cooling of the GPU, VRAM, and VRM components with its liquid cooling setup, unlike other vendors who opt for a hybrid of air and water-cooled solutions.This is also the first time Zotac is launching a GPU with a 360 mm aluminum radiator with triple 120mm ARGB fans. The 21,760 CUDA cores paired with 32GB GDDR7 memory running at 28 Gbps with a whopping 1,792 GB/s memory bandwidth means the cooling solution isn't overkill. It also allows for a healthy factory-overclocked boost clock of 2,437 MHz, improving the reference design by 30MHz. In terms of display ports, you get 3x DisplayPort 2.1b and 1x HDMI 2.1b.Zotac claims the new design delivers 50% better acoustics and 30% better thermal performance as compared to other 5090 models from the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. For some context, the company claimed the RTX 5090 hit just 54°C temperatures while running DOOM: The Dark Ages at 4K. Such low temperatures aid the longevity of the 5090 as they restrict VRM and chip degradation.Here's the detailed specs sheet of the ArcticStorm AIO:ComponentSpecificationGPU ArchitectureNVIDIA BlackwellMemory32GB GDDR7Cooling System360mm Liquid AIORadiator SizeFull-sized 360mmFans3x 120mm High-RPM fansCold PlateFull-coverage copperCooling CoverageGPU, VRM, GDDR7 memory modulesPerformance ImprovementUp to 30% better cooling vs. SOLIDNoise ReductionUp to 55% quieter operationPower Connector12V-2x6 gold-plated with safety lightBIOSDual BIOS (Amplify/Quiet modes)RGB LightingSPECTRA 2.0 ARGB (4-zone)Infinity MirrorLargest design in ZOTAC lineupBackplateYes (structural integrity)PCB ProtectionReinforced solder joints, static-protected I/O, over-current protectionSupport BracketFull-length RGB-enabled includedCompatible TechnologiesDLSS 4, Multi-frame generation, NVIDIA Studio, NIM microservicesIn terms of the specs of the second card Zotac introduced this week, the RTX 5060 Low Profile is at the other end of the spectrum, representing the entry-level of Blackwell with a small form factor (SFF) design. The card measures 182.5mm x 69mm x 38mm, making it a palm-sized GPU that's 38% smaller than standard 60-class entries.The Zotac RTX 5060 Low Profile is designed for compact SFF cases (Image via Zotac)The low-profile RTX 5060 is based on an innovative triple 40mm fan configuration. While not completely novel, this approach allows for the full 145W Total Graphics Power (TGP) while maintaining a compact 2-slot width that's necessary for SFF builds. Zotac claims their new 5060 fits in 99% of all PC cases. In terms of video outputs, you get 2x DisplayPort 2.1b and 1x HDMI 2.1b with 8K resolution support.The card maintains a base clock of 2,280 MHz and a boost clock of 2,497 MHz, matching the reference RTX 5060 design. Here's the detailed specs list for the new SFF GPU:ComponentSpecificationGPU ArchitectureNVIDIA BlackwellMemory8GB GDDR7Form FactorLow Profile / Half-heightDimensions182.5mm (L) × 69mm (H) × 38mm (W)Slot Width2-slotCooling SystemTriple 40mm fansFan Configuration3x 40mm fans (unique for low-profile)Case CompatibilityNearly any PC case, including ITXI/O BracketHalf-height bracket includedPower ConnectorSingle connector (specifications not detailed)Display OutputsMultiple outputs supportedTarget MarketSmall Form Factor (SFF) enthusiastsDesign PhilosophyMaximum compatibility, minimal footprintCompatible TechnologiesDLSS 4, Multi-frame generation, NVIDIA Blackwell featuresInstallationInstant use without custom cooling loopsPerformanceFull RTX 5060 performance in compact designThe 5060 Low Profile, however, isn't the smallest card on the market. Asus' alternative is 6.7mm shorter, and Gigabyte's iteration comes with a factory overclock (2,512 MHz) and four display outputs versus Zotac's three. Moreover, the 8GB VRAM limitation affects the newest titles, with a Tom's Hardware report showing that 16 GB cards such as the RTX 4060 Ti and 5060 Ti outsell their 8 GB counterparts by a large 16:1 margin.What are the prices of the new Zotac graphics cards?The flagship RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO is a pricey card. Here's what you might have to spend depending on the region:US$2,599 (United States and Canada)£2,499 (United Kingdom)€2,600 (Eurozone)INR 3,39,000 (India)On the other hand, the 5060 is a budget entry. However, the SFF design will cost a premium over the $299 US MSRP.US$339 (United States and Canada)£329 (United Kingdom)€339 (Eurozone)INR 33,499 (India)Where to buy the RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO and RTX 5060 Low Profile graphics cards?The RTX 5090 ArcticStorm AIO and RTX 5060 Low Profile GFPUs have entered availability this week. However, stock issues and pricing inflation remain major issues for procuring one across the global market. Zotac recognizes these issues, and hence, they claim availability will depend on regional supply, meaning these GPUs may never show up at a store near your location.For now, we spotted the ArcticStorm at a Swiss store for 2,808 Franc ($3,452). No major Indian or US store is stocking the GPUs just yet.