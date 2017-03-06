5 cheap Cristiano Ronaldo alternatives in FIFA 17

Ronaldo might be irreplaceable in real-life, but in the game there are a few alternatives.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 20:26 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing short of a beast in FIFA 17. You can virtually do anything and everything with him in the game. The five-star skills along with 91-rated dribbling and 92-rated pace help him beat defenders for fun.

After all, he had had a terrific season last year. Not only did he help Real Madrid to an unprecedented Champions League title, but Ronaldo also led his national side to Euro Cup glory. Quite naturally, there was no surprise when he collected both the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA Player of the Year awards.

The forward’s performances saw him overtake fierce rival Lionel Messi to become the highest rated player in EA Sports’ flagship game, FIFA 17. With an overall rating of 94, the player doesn’t come any cheap, though.

In Ultimate Team, he costs a massive 1,699,000 coins (Futbin), while in Career Mode, he is likely to set your team back by €100m. Therefore, the gamers are always on the lookout for cheap options. Here, we have listed five cheap alternatives for Cristiano Ronaldo in the game.

(All stats and cost have been taken from Sofifa and Futbin)

#5 Charly Musonda

Musonda is known for his pace and long-range shooting

Charly Musonda is one of the brightest talents in Chelsea’s youth academy. After proving himself at Real Betis where he spent a couple of seasons on loan, he was recalled by Chelsea in December last year. He is known for his dribbling and long-range shooting abilities.

In the game, Musonda is very much like Ronaldo. The 19-year-old has earned a pace rating of 88 while his dribbling stands at 83. What sets him apart, though, is the five-star skill moves and the five-star weak foot ability. As he is adept with both feet, you can either cut inside and shoot or go outside and cross the ball.

The Belgian winger’s overall rating at 77 might not seem much. Nonetheless, a high potential of 88, makes him one of the hidden gems in the game.

In Ultimate Team, he costs only 1000 coins, 1699 times lesser than that of Ronaldo, while in the Career Mode he is a must-buy as he costs only €11m.