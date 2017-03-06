FIFA 17: 5 goalkeepers who are faster than these top outfield players

Here are five comparisons where the goalkeepers are faster than the outfield players on FIFA 17.

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 20:00 IST

Who’s faster, Hart or Gerrard?

Anyone playing or even minutely following EA Sports FIFA 17 is well aware of the fact that pace is one of the strong facets of the game. While many would argue that speed of a player doesn’t hold much of an importance, if you have played the game, you know that it does make load of difference.

While talking about speed specifically, it seldom happens that our minds wander towards the goalkeepers. The common notion is that the shot-stoppers are not generally faster than the outfield players, perhaps because we don’t see them sprinting down the field.

However, the makers of the game have forced us to think that there are actually a few custodians who are faster than some of the biggest outfield players out there. At least, the ratings make us believe so.

Therefore, for comparison’s sake, we have compiled a list of five goalkeepers and have put them on the same pedestal as few of the outfield players. Here are five such comparisons where the goalkeepers are faster than the outfield players.

#5 Joe Hart and Steven Gerrard

The Manchester City goalkeeper, currently playing for Torino on loan has been given a higher pace rating than the Liverpool legend in the game. While Hart has been given a speed rating of 59, Gerrard has been rated at a meagre 54.

The English midfielder was playing for the LA Galaxy when the game was released and was given an overall rating of 81. Hart, on the other hand, has been rated at 84 and is one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

With more pace, a goalkeeper can perfectly play the role of a sweeper keeper, something which a certain Pep Guardiola needs to take note of.