5 WWE legends who should be included in WWE 2K18

Here, we take a look at five WWE legends who should be included in the game.

The Undertaker will definitely be in the game

Roster size has never been a problem for 2K Sports’ WWE video games. Last year’s instalment had 136 Superstars on its roster, with 26 Superstars making their video game debuts. Additionally, there were 11 extra DLC playable Superstars and it was a huge success.

The Legends pack, which was released later, saw the likes of Paul Ellering, Demolition, Legion of Doom/The Road Warriors, "The Barber" Beefcake, Eddie Guerrero, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, and other being added to the roster.

But even with those additions, there are some legends of professional wrestling who have missed out on a being a part of the game.However, WWE 2K18 promises to be bigger and better.

#5 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy should definitely be in the game

Matt Hardy, of course, has set the wrestling world on fire over the last year with his latest gimmick, Broken Matt Hardy. After leaving Impact Wrestling earlier this year, he joined Ring of Honor and as the current scenario stands, it is unlikely that he will be included in the game.

However, persisting rumours have suggested that he could sign with the WWE after WrestleMania 33. If this is indeed the case then we could very well get to play with him in WWE 2K18. And on the deserving front, he obviously deserves to be in the game.

An 11-time tag team champion, Matt Hardy has had a very successful career in the world of wrestling. And playing with his Broken gimmick is definitely an interesting prospect. (The chances of him appearing in that persona are slim but surely we can hope.)

And, you can’t have one Hardy without the other, can you? On a different note, Jeff should also be introduced in WWE 2K18!