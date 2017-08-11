DSPORT acquires exclusive India Broadcast Rights for DOTA 2 International 2017 Grand Finale

For the first time a major international esports event will be aired on Indian television.

by Press Release News 11 Aug 2017, 19:33 IST

New Delhi, August 11, 2017: DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel launched by Discovery Communications India, in partnership with NODWIN Gaming, a leading esports company in India, are bringing to the Indian esports audiences, the first ever exclusive broadcast of the DOTA 2 international Grand Finale 2017. The Grand Finale will be aired exclusively on DSPORT on Sunday, 13 August from 11 AMonwards (all timings in IST).

The DOTA 2 International is the biggest and most competitive esports tournament in the world. In fact, the 2017 edition of the DOTA 2 International boasts of $24 million (~ INR 153 crores) prize pool. This year, eighteen teams will endure the competition process and make a bid at clinching the coveted Aegis of Champions at the KeyArena, Seattle, USA. Of the 18 teams, six have been directly invited, while the remaining twelve have earned their spots through the Regional Qualifiers.

Eighteen teams in all will battle in two Round Robin groups from which the bottom team of each group will be eliminated. The remaining sixteen teams will move on to the Double Elimination Main Event leading up to the grand finale, where the ultimate winner will take home over INR 65 crores in cash prizes.