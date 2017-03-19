Famous clubs and their best FIFA 17 players

19 Mar 2017

FIFA 17 is played by everyone, from ordinary people to footballers alike

FIFA 17 is every video game loving football fan’s favourite pastime. Be it on the laptop or console, or before an appointment or exam, there is always time and space for a game of FIFA. Such has been the growing success of the EA Sports FIFA series that FIFA 17 was the highest selling edition of the game to date, a testimony to its ever growing popularity.

What makes the franchise so popular is that it gives gamers the ability to play with their favourite footballers from around the world and train and play with or as them to defeat the best footballing teams in the world. The ever growing appeal of FIFA is also due to the advancement in graphics systems, player likenesses and increasingly realistic gameplay.

While FIFA gives us ordinary, aspirational footballers the chance to play as our favourite heroes on the pitch, what happens when footballers themselves pick their teams and play themselves in FIFA gameplay has been documented by the folks at EA in the form of FIFA player tournaments at various clubs.

We reveal to you what happened when players from the world’s biggest clubs came together to play FIFA against each other.

Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich player’s FIFA tournament featured winger Douglas Costa partnering full-back Juan Bernat in a team against Holger Badstuber and American youngster Julian Green. The match-up was set to be a close contest given that both sets of teams picked Bayern Munich as their team of choice.

The match was exciting from the beginning with Costa and Bernat’s Bayern, in red coming close to opening the scoring with the first chance of the game. They soon went down to ten men as David Alaba was sent off for a tackle from behind on Lewandowski. Costa and Bernat subsequently scored to take the lead but the man advantage soon began to count with Badstuber and Green soon equalising, taking the lead and eventually making it 3-2.

The match was finally settled after the Badstuber- Green pairing found Lewandowski in acres of space to walk the ball home after his opposite number had pulled one back for Costa-Bernat’s Bayern Munich, leaving the opposition thoroughly humiliated.