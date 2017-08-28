FIFA Mobile: Barcelona star overtakes Real Madrid's Gareth Bale as fastest La Liga player

It's El Clasico all over again.

Alba is ahead of Bale

What's the story?

The bizarre saga of FIFA Mobile and its ratings continues to grow as it now appears that Barcelona's flying left-back Jordi Alba is now the fastest player in the game, overtaking one Gareth Bale which will somewhat appease the disgruntled bunch of the Catalan club's supporters. Bale is a star at Barcelona's fierce rivals Real Madrid, and Alba bagging the El Clasico bragging rights wouldn't have been an extra incentive.

The curious rating system of FIFA Mobile now claims that the pace attributes of Alba are actually superior to that of Bale. Debatable? Very much so. Nevertheless, it makes for some interesting bit of information.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA Mobile continues to amass high numbers and the game is hugely popular worldwide. Though it may not be regarded as the best game of FIFA you have ever seen, the unique ratings make it one of the most talked about creations in the recent past.

The heart of the matter

The ratings on FUThead.com lay up some head scratching statistics. When you observe the pace numbers for some of the top footballers in La Liga, Alba ranks highest with 106 in pace overall. Bale is level with Alba with 106 pace rating, but Alba's three-point upswing giving him the edge. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, new Barca signing Nelson Semedo and Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco follow close behind.

Alba has made a bright start to the 2017-18 La Liga campaign and made four starts in all competitions so far. The rapid left-back has been called up to the Spain national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and like Bale, will be a key cog in his team's designs on the pitch.

What's next?

Apart from FIFA Mobile, FIFA 18 has been making the news lately with the EA Sports series making its return on 29th September this year. The game will be available on PS 4, Xbox One and PC.

Author's take

The numbers on FIFA Mobile may be way off from the situation in reality but it does tend to give some insight on what we can expect from Alba in the upcoming international break. The reputation is there, the rewards may be on its way too