FIFA 18: Alex Hunter gives a hint about ISL's exclusion as he takes “The Journey” around the world

Alex Hunter, the boy who lived his footballing dream.

by Sarthak Sharma News 13 Jul 2017, 12:58 IST

What’s the story?

FIFA 18 makes its way to the gaming kiosks soon and one of the most widely discussed features of the game is the story mode “The Journey” which returns for its second season, led by fictional character Alex Hunter. Hunter’s incredible skill and ability earned him much praise in season 1 of The Journey and with several clubs keen to acquire his services, Hunter is seemingly on cloud nine. Or so it seems anyway.

Recently, screenshots from the story mode were revealed on FIFA subreddit giving fans a taste of what’s in store for the next stage of Hunter’s career. The screenshot showcased six possible leagues where Hunter could end up, including Brazil, France, England, Spain and the USA.

It has been widely expected that the Indian Super League will be part of FIFA 18, but with the popular Indian franchise league nowhere to be seen in the story mode, the hope now is that it will be included in the roster of leagues in FIFA 18. If that doesn’t turn out to be the case, then Indian FIFA fans have to wait until FIFA 19 comes round.

In case you didn’t know…

Alex Hunter is a fictional character created during FIFA 17’s launch last year and has amassed an incredible 14 million plays since its release, making it one of the most popular sequences in gaming today. It should, therefore, come as no surprise that EA Sports were willing to bet on another successful outing this time around and decided to go ahead with season 2 of Hunter’s journey in the world of football.

Along with possible countries available for Hunter to play in, some leaked scenes from the game could give an indication of what might be in the anticipated FIFA 18 feature.

The heart of the matter

The second season of The Journey will allow gamers to customise the appearance of Alex Hunter the way they want, full with new hairstyles, facial hair etc. The game, however, will not allow you to create your own character, a rumour which has been quashed by EA recently.

An interesting twist to the storyline suggests that Alex Hunter’s career will not be the same as every other player in the game. What that means is, is that Hunter could end up at Chelsea in your game and at the same time play for Real Madrid in your friend’s game. This is based on in-game choices and opinions available when you play the mode.

Out of the little that is available to reveal from the game so far, it appears as though Hunter’s agent Michael urges a change of club for young Alex who consults his grandfather and mother before making the move to a new club. For some reason, Alex does not get along with fans and is considered a bit of a snake by his colleagues in the dressing room. It remains to be seen whether this will influence Hunter’s mindset in the future.

What’s next?

The release of the game promises exciting new features and at the forefront is The Journey with new thrills and spills suggesting it could be even more profitable for EA than last year’s edition. Fans are licking their chops at the possibility of another FIFA masterclass.

Author’s take

I personally can’t wait for the release either and from what we know so far, the game is every bit as exciting as we thought it would be and hopefully provides entertainment beyond anything done by the franchise before.