FIFA 18: EA Sports releases new crossing mechanism

This feature could be the missing piece in the puzzle.

by Sarthak Sharma News 21 Jul 2017, 19:04 IST

FIFA 18's cover

What's the story?

EA Sports continue to tease the release of their most awaited video game franchise FIFA 18 and have taken the next step in making the game even better than it already was.

In its latest video package, EA Sports FIFA has showcased a new and improved way of crossing the ball into the box and your striker smashing it into the back of the net. From what we know from the video, it appears that there will most probably be a trainer added to the player before he decides to cross the ball and it will regulate power and provide direction in order to get the perfect cross in. Scoring a goal from a cross has seemingly never been easier than FIFA 18 promises to make it.

In case you didn't know...

The release comes just moments after the addition of the German third division by EA Sports to FIFA 18 for the first time ever.

The heart of the matter

Crossing has always been a grey area when it comes to FIFA 18. Over the years, gamers have been baffled over how to get the perfect cross into the box and more often than not, balls from the wings are just hopeful lobs into the box which either result in jubilation or end up in frustration for the attacking side.

If this feature is as good as it looks, it could be the one missing piece in FIFA's increasingly impressive features arsenal which just keeps getting better. Following the release of a new free-kick system and an advanced decision-making system, FIFA may have finally got it all sorted out with this one.

What's next?

The feature promises big things and the trailer is smoothly made, showing just how far EA Sports are willing to go in order to make FIFA 18 one of the best games this year. With fan anticipation building, the franchise is making all the right noises.

Author's take

I personally could not be more excited with the reveal of this new feature as crossing always seemed wayward in previous FIFA games. If they manage to perfect this particular aspect of the game, playing it would be more exciting and competitive than it has ever been before.

The game releases on 29th September and, honestly, none of us can wait anymore for it.