FIFA 18 Predictions: 5 most expensive U-21 players in career mode

These young players will demand huge fees in FIFA 18 career mode.

by Sarthak Sharma

Who takes the top spot?

FIFA has showcased some of the brightest young talents in International football over the years and FIFA 18 promises to be no different. With the price tags getting steeper every year, under 21 players are kept a keen eye on by top managers around the world.

FIFA 18 is bound to have at least a fourth of its game stocked with youngsters below the age of 21 and some of these players have made a big impression on the biggest stages in football.

With the game releasing soon, FIFA 18 is bound to include the top under-21 footballers and Prime Time Sport’s list of most expensive players in this category could go a long way in revealing which players come with a stiff price tag on them. Here are the likely 5 most expensive U-21 players in FIFA 18.

#5 Marco Asensio

We can expect Asensio to play an even bigger role and attain a decent mid 80s rating in FIFA 18

The latest SoccerEx report by Prime Time Sport marks Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio at number five on the list of most expensive players under the age of 21. Valued at an impressive €42.7 million, the Spaniard has quickly become one of the hottest commodities in Europe.

It is likely that his recent performances in the Champions League played a major role in seeing him feature so high on this list when you consider that last year was pretty much his break out season at Los Blancos. As another season rolls in, we can expect Asensio to play an even bigger role and attain a decent mid 80s rating in FIFA 18.