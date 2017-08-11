Gurpreet Singh Sandhu becomes the first ever 85-rated Indian player in FIFA history

The Stabaek FC goalkeeper is going places.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 11 Aug 2017, 12:06 IST

The Indian custodian becomes the highest rated Indian player in the game's history

What's the story?

FIFA Mobile is a football simulation game produced for iOS, Microsoft Windows and Android by EA Sports. Launched in October 2016, the game has done well to gain popularity with its new feature, the Global Tour program, being highly successful. In a brilliant news for Indian football supporters, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the number one goalkeeper of the Indian national team and an integral member of Norwegian club Stabaek FC, has been given a rating of 85 on FIFA Mobile.

In case you didn't know...

Though the game is completely different from the FIFA 17 edition, FIFA Mobile retains the game's brand ambassadors such as Marco Reus, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard and Anthony Martial. The likes of Thibaut Courtois and Christian Eriksen are highly rated at the moment and have FIFA Mobile ratings of 98 and 95 respectively. Arsenal's latest buy, Alexander Lacazette is rated 97.

The heart of the matter

The Global Tour program enables the gamers to play live events throughout the world, coinciding with the real life events. Whenever a match takes place, a master player is released which is obtained by Jet tokens and Elite Souvenir tokens. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was released as a master player today with a healthy rating of 85.

He is rated the highest for his diving abilities at 88 while his reflexes garnering 84 points. His handling of the ball is at 85 while his positioning is 84-rated. All in all, Sandhu's total stats stand at 1665 points in the game.

What's next?

Meanwhile, Sandhu is currently with the Stabaek FC squad and most likely won't be captaining India in the tri series against Mauritius and St. Kitts which begins on the 19th of August. But the custodian will be present for the side's AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Macau on September 5.

Author's take

Sandhu has come a long way in his career with such a high EA Sports FIFA ranking being another feather in his cap. He becomes the first player from the country to be rated so highly which is a pleasing news for the player and for the supporters. This news might increase the hype of FIFA Mobile in the country with the number of downloads for this game expected to go up soon.