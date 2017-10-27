Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo fail to make it to top 5 of FIFA 18 UT most expensive player's charts

In the most expensive players in FIFA 18, stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are just about in the top 10 while legends dominate.

Surprisingly, Messi isn't really that high up on the list

What's the Story

If you have a few million spare coins to burn, you might have a chance at some of the most valuable players available in this year's game. The majority of them are Icons - legendary ex-players who have been reintroduced into the game by EA Sports with special cards that capture their abilities at a particular stages of their careers.

In Case You Didn't Know

Many players have to earn credits to stand a chance of buying packs, buying players or even hitting the transfer market to buy the best and most popular players.

The Heart of the Matter

The 94-rated, 2002 version of Ronaldo has quickly shot up to the top of the list of the most expensive players available on FIFA Ultimate Team this year, with prices in excess of five million coins. He has been closely followed by the 1962, 95-rated Pele, who currently costs over four million coins on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One markets. Costing more than five million on PS4 and an incredible seven million-plus on Xbox, the 2002 Ronaldo card has 93 ratings for pace, shooting and dribbling as well as five stars in the skill moves and weaker foot categories.

His closest rival, the 1962 Pele, has even higher marks for pace and dribbling as well as passing but, is not as physical as Ronaldo and does not have the weak-foot mastery. After that, there is the complete attacking midfielder in Ronaldinho (2002), and there are few central midfielders as accomplished in every category as Ruud Gullit (1979). Gullit's single lowest rating is 80 for defending. Diego Maradona, as well as other versions of Pele and Ronaldo, come into things before the first current player - an in-form, 94-rated Lionel Messi.

What's Next?

That Messi card has the joint-highest dribbling rating (97) in the game along with the Hero version of the Argentine, which is slightly cheaper and just as good, though it is still expensive enough to feature on this list - and an as-yet unreleased version of Maradona. Cristiano Ronaldo, the player with the highest base rating in the game, unsurprisingly has the most valuable standard card, which will set you back about 1.7 million coins. The 'Ones To Watch' version of Neymar and in-form Sergio Aguero have also been sought after among the non-Icons players in the top 25.

Sportskeeda's Take:

Some may be surprised that the likes of Messi is only 8th on the list and Cristiano Ronaldo has just squeaked into the top 10. But older football fans, recognise the value of players of Pele's, Maradona's and Ronaldo Nazario's calibre. These players were legends and rightfully so. It will be difficult to compare players from different eras to be classified as legends.