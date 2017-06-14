Usain Bolt makes his football debut with an appearance in Konami's PES

It seems like Usain Bolt has achieved his lifelong dream

by deevyamulani 14 Jun 2017, 20:30 IST

Usain Bolt will make his football debut in PES 18

What’s the story?

Three-time triple Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt has finally made his foray into football. After teasing Manchester United fans with training sessions and rumours, for a couple of years, The Jamaican has made his footballing debut in an unexpected manner by making in appearance in this year’s version of Konami’s annual football release, PES. The sprinter made this announcement on his social media accounts late last night.

In case you didn’t know...

PES is the chief threat to the FIFA series’ domination in the football gaming arena and is an evolution of the International Superstar Soccer stable which first released in 1995. Konami will be launching PES 18 on the 14th of September and the game will be available on all major gaming platforms.

Usain Bolt retires from professional athletics in August later this year and has spoken of his desire to play football professionally. The Manchester United fan has not been able to do that yet, but that has not stopped him from entering the world of football.

Heart of the matter

Usain Bolt made his PES debut public by posting it on his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

Happy to announce I'm making my debut as a footballer in #PES2018! Pre-order now to get me for your team! A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Happy to announce I'm making my debut as a footballer in #PES2018! Pre-order now to get me for your team! https://t.co/Ycy6qJhBjP — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 13, 2017

Bolt also wrote on his social media pages, that he loved football and had played PES for as long as he remembered. He also felt that it was the best football and game and that he was honoured to be a part of his success.

What’s next?

The Jamaican’s fans will be eagerly awaiting their idols’ debut in a football game and are sure to misuse the Olympic’s record holders pace in th egame. What’s more is that the game also features Bolt’s trademark “The Archer” celebration which will come into play when he scores a goal.

Author’s Take

Although most football gamers’ will swear by the latest installment of the FIFA series, the novelty of having the option of a Usain Bolt on the wings or upfront might just be too hard to resist. The sprinter’s inclusion is likely to boost the PES series sales especially given the fact that it releases a couple of weeks before the much awaited FIFA 18.