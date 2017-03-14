Video: Slowest player in FIFA 17 revealed

No, Mertesacker is not the slowest in the game!

Speed is perhaps the most important attribute in FIFA. If you have fast players in your team, everything becomes easier – attacking is easy, defending is easy.

Having slow players in your team (however high their overall ratings are), is a bane. You won’t be able to run past the opposition players and neither would you be able to stop them from running past.

And, when it comes to the slowest player in the game, Arsenal’s towering centre-back Per Mertesacker is the obvious assumption for many. The German’s overall rating of 83 does not suggest how horrifically slow he is in the game is. With 27 as his pace rating, Mertesacker is definitely one of the slowest players in the game.

The fact that he has 88 defending is usually overshadowed by his pace stats. You wouldn’t want him in your team as his excruciating slow movement will make him an easy target for the opposition. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Gareth Bale absolutely roasts Mertesacker in the game.

Also read: FIFA 17: 5 goalkeepers who are faster than these top outfield players

However, believe it or not, even with 27 pace, Mertesacker is not the slowest player in FIFA 17.

After several speed tests that have confirmed that Mathis Bolly is the fastest player in the game and Gareth Bale is the fastest dribbler, another speed test has now emerged which identifies the slowest player. The video itself is very painful to watch,

16 of the slowest players in the game, including Mertesacker, Clint Hill of Rangers and Anthony Weber of Stade Reims, are selected for the race. They are divided into four groups with the slowest member emerging from each group for a place in the final faceoff.

Also read: EA Sports FIFA 17: Fastest XI

Of course, Mertesacker is in the final four. He is accompanied by Frode Kippe, Weber and Oswaldo Vizcarrondo in the race to determine the slowest player in the game.

As you can see in the video, Mertesacker somehow races ahead of the other three while Weber finished last. It is interesting to note that Weber, in fact, has 29 pace which is two more than both Mertesacker and Vizcarrondo. However, his acceleration is 25, which is the lowest in the game which contributes to his victory.

Free advice for all, never even think of buying Weber for your team.