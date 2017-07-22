WWE News: Tyson Kidd confirms his inclusion in WWE 2K18

Injured wrestler Tyson Kidd may never fight in the ring again but he will be present in the upcoming WWE video game

22 Jul 2017

Tyson Kidd has not been seen in the ring after suffering serious neck and spinal injuries

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd has been missing in action for a while now and hasn't been seen in the ring since his spine injury in 2015. Even though he will never wrestle again, it appears that he will be a playable character in WWE 2K18.

Yes I will — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 15, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Tyson Kidd was in the middle of a run in the WWE as Cesaro's tag team partner when Samoa Joe injured his neck and back while giving him the "Muscle Buster". The move may have effectively ended Kidd's career as he suffered an injury which has a survival rate of only 5%.

The spinal damage was so severe that it was compared to what left Superman actor Christopher Reeves paralysed. He also had to undergo surgery and received 16 staples and 4 screws in addition to having a rod inserted in his back.

The heart of the matter

Tyson is still recuperating, and while his wrestling career hangs in the balance, his virtual WWE career is very much alive. This fact was confirmed by the wrestler himself in a tweet. A fan asked the Canadian Superstar whether he would be available in the 2K18 edition of the game to which he replied with a simple "Yes, I will".

This confirmation puts Tyson Kidd on the list of wrestlers who will be included in the roster of the upcoming game alongside cover star Seth Rollins and Kurt Angle, who will feature in the game for those will pre-order it.

What next?

WWE 2K18 is set to release in October 2017 on all major platforms including the PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360 while the Switch version will be released in the autumn.

Author's take

Tyson Kidd's promising wrestling career was cut short by a freak accident suffered in the WWE ring. While he may never wrestle again, it is a gesture of appreciation by the WWE to include the wrestler in the upcoming game.

