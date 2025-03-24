1-time PGA Tour winner reveals what he wants to steal from $240M-worth Steph Curry

1-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim recently revealed what he wants to steal from NBA Superstar Steph Curry. The professional golfer shared this opinion on his official X (previously Twitter) account on March 24, 2025. Currently, Kim has around 147k followers on X and he keeps them updated regularly.

Michael Kim recently held a Q&A session with his followers on X while he was at the airport. Although he faced no delay as per his tweet, the PGA Tour pro decided to interact with his fans. In the session, he revealed about his caddie's salary, upcoming faces in the top 10, and even talked how sponsorship money works.

"No airport delay… yet but let’s do a Q&A to kill some time since I haven’t done one in a while."

A fan asked Michael Kim about one skill that he could take from a professional NBA player. The PGA Tour professional golfer replied that he wants to steal Steph Curry's skill of scoring 3-pointers.

X-user: "If you could take one skill from another pro (NBA Jam style) what skill would that be and from whom?"

Michael Kim: "3pt from Steph"

Steph Curry is one of the most popular stars in the NBA. The Point Guard from the Golden State Warriors is famous for landing his 3-pointer shots. Over the years, Steph has not missed too many of his shots, which has given him the title "Chef" Curry. The PGA Tour pro wanted to steal this skill from the Golden State Warriors No. 30.

Curry has won the NBA Three-point Contest twice in his career (2015 and 2021). He has four NBA Champion titles (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). He also became the Most Valuable Player in NBA twice, in 2015 and 2016. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry is currently worth $240 million.

Michael Kim last played in the 2025 Valspar Championship where he finished at T28. Till now, he won once in the PGA Tour, the 2008 John Deere Classic. Kim secured a victory in the event by a eight-stroke margin over Bronsoon Burgoon. Joel Dahmen, Francesco Molinari and Sam Ryder followed in the leaderboard.

Michael Kim's 2025 PGA Tour performances

Kim joined the tour back in 2016, three years after he turned professional. Till now, he has won one tournament in the PGA Tour. Here's a detailed view of his performances in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club): Missed The Cut , 73-65, 138 (-2)

(Waialae Country Club): , 73-65, 138 (-2) The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course): T43 , 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12)

(Pete Dye Stadium Course): , 67-73-66-70, 276 (-12) Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines (South Course)): Missed The Cut , 77-77, 154 (+10)

(Torrey Pines (South Course)): , 77-77, 154 (+10) WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)): T2 , 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17)

(TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)): , 69-63-68-67, 267 (-17) The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines (South Course)): T13 , 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

(Torrey Pines (South Course)): , 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (Vidanta Vallarta): T13 , 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13)

(Vidanta Vallarta): , 68-68-67-68, 271 (-13) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)): T6 , 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15)

(PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)): , 65-66-67-71, 269 (-15) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): 4 , 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8)

(Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): , 75-69-67-69, 280 (-8) THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): Missed The Cut , 75-69, 144 (E)

(TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): , 75-69, 144 (E) Valspar Championship (Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)): T28, 73-71-70-68, 282 (-2)

