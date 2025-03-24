Steph Curry pens loving birthday tribute for wife Ayesha Curry: "A special moment happened back in the late 80’s on 3/23"

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry marked the 36th birthday of his wife Ayesha Curry on Sunday by writing a loving tribute, which he shared on social media.

The four-time NBA champion shared a carousel of photos of Ayesha and their special moments together on Instagram as he celebrated her as an individual and the significant role she plays in his life.

'Chef Curry' captioned his post:

"Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference. A special moment happened back in the late 80’s on 3/23. And I’m forever grateful for it and for you! Love you my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry"

Steph Curry, 37, has been married to Ayesha Curry since 2011. They have four children together, namely, Riley Elizabeth, 12; Ryan Carson, 9; Canon, 6; and Caius, 10 months old.

Ayesha Curry proud of the relationship she has built with Steph Curry

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been together as a married couple for nearly 15 years now and continue to be strong. It is something she is very proud of and attributes to a concerted effort to make their relationship truly work.

In an interview with PEOPLE that came out last month, Ayesha spoke about how their decision to put their relationship above all else has allowed them to grow and be better parents.

She said:

"I think for us, our relationship always comes first. Then we're parents. And that works for us because then you have two happy people raising the kids in the house. So, the family sector in our lives always comes first."

Ayesha then went on to say:

"And then honestly, it's just surrounding ourselves with people that are smarter than us and know what they're doing and can make things run. And they allow us the space to truly show up however we choose to. And I think that's what's really worked for us."

Ayesha and Steph Curry met as young teens in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they grew up. The couple has steadily built their relationship strong throughout the years, with her support of his highly successful basketball career and Curry doing the same for Ayesha with her various endeavors, including as an actress, TV host, author and entrepreneur.

