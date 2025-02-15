Ayesha Curry drops 5-word reaction after Steph Curry pours his heart out on love day

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors returned to the Bay Area from a difficult six-game road trip just in time for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, the two-time NBA MVP greeted his wife, Ayesha Curry, with a heartfelt message on Instagram. The Warriors franchise cornerstone included a throwback photo in his post, calling them a “couple of kids trying to figure out life together.”

The Sweet July founder responded to the heartwarming caption:

“The plug to my peace”

Ayesha Curry responds to Steph Curry's Valentine's Day greeting on Instagram. [photo: @stephencurry30/IG]

The love story between Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry is well-documented. They met at a church youth group in 2003 in North Carolina. They reconnected five years later and developed a deeper relationship that culminated in marriage in 2011. The power couple now has four children together.

The restaurateur's response didn't stop there. She took to Instagram to reciprocate:

“My forever valentine!!! One of my favorite photos of us. Everytime I look at you I still feel like I'm the 19 year old girl in this picture with butterflies in my stomach and not enough words to express how I feel. I love you so much and it just grows with every beat of my heart. My comfort, my joy and my safe place. Love you choochie. Everyday is Valentine's Day!,” Ayesha captioned her post.

Ayesha took it up a notch with the photo she shared to greet Steph Curry on Valentine’s Day. The picture shows them much younger than the one the NBA superstar used to express his feelings for her.

The Currys celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary last July. Over the years, they have consistently expressed their love on social media. Valentine's Day 2025 was just another affirmation of the strength of their relationship.

Steph Curry has spare time to spend with his family as the All-Star Game goes to San Francisco

After a grueling six-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors are back home just in time for the NBA's annual All-Star Weekend. Hosting the event allows Steph Curry to enjoy more family time with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their children.

Curry does not play until Sunday when Team Shaq, featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant, takes on the NBA Rising Stars champ. O’Neal’s team is heavily favored to win, and Curry will likely participate in the championship game against the winner of the other All-Star game between Team Kenny and Team Chuck.

The superstar point guard, who has been dealing with nagging injuries, expressed his eagerness for the All-Star break. With the Warriors not playing until Feb. 21 against the Sacramento Kings, Curry can get some much-needed rest and spend quality time with his family.

