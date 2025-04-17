10 notable golfers who have never won a Major ft. Rickie Fowler

A golf major tournament is always special, after all, the best players of the game compete against each other. Every year, four golf majors take place, these are: the US Open, the PGA Championship, The Masters, and The Open Championship.

A golfer's career is undoubtedly elevated to legendary status if they win any one of these tournaments.

On the other hand, there have been instances where even talented golfers fail to win any majors despite having illustrious careers. Here are 10 golfers who haven't been able to win any of the four most prestigious annual events in the sport.

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler holds numerous records and is regarded as one of the best in the game. He became just the third player to place in the top five of all four major events in a single year. Only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus had accomplished this enormous feat before Fowler did it in 2014.

Fowler also has eight PGA Tour wins to his name, as well as two wins on the European Tour. It's interesting to note that the 36-year-old has failed to win a major till now, in spite of all these impressive stats.

#2 Lee Westwood

As a former top-ranked player in the world of golf, Westwood was at one point at the top of the game. The English golfer's record of 44 tournament victories is undoubtedly impressive.

But along with these 44 wins, he also has made the most Major appearances (91) without winning. In those 91 appearances, he has made 70 cuts and finished in the top 10 on 19 occasions and in the top five on 12 occasions.

#3 Luke Donald

It's quite surprising that Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, has never won a major championship in golf. He has some impressive victories to his name and was once even the world's number one ranked player.

However, Donald has not been able to win a major yet. The golfer has eight top 10 finishes at majors despite. His third-place finishes at the 2005 Masters and 2006 PGA Championship are among his best major accomplishments.

#4 Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been among the most consistent performers over the years. He has an impressive track record, having finished in the top ten nine times between 2018 and 2021.

Aside from all of this, fans have seen him win six PGA Tour events in his career. Despite his impressive performances, he has yet to claim a major victory.

#5 Patrick Cantlay

The 2021 FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay, has contended at a number of majors over the years. One of his most memorable moments at a major occurred at the 2019 Masters, when he took the lead with a clutch eagle on the 15th hole during the final round.

Ultimately, he finished three shots behind the winner, Tiger Woods. Despite his success, a major championship has eluded him.

#6 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood has never won a major, but he came close at the 2018 US Open. At the time, he finished only one shot behind the winner, Brooks Koepka, demonstrating his immense potential.

He has also finished second at The Open Championship (2019) and T3 at The Masters (2024).

The Englishman has seven wins on the European Tour, with his last triumph coming in January 2024 at the Dubai Invitational.

#7 Will Zalatoris

At the age of 28, Zalatoris has already finished in the top ten in seven major tournaments. This shows his great potential and ability.

Among these seven top 10 finishes, there is one playoff loss to Justin Thomas at the 2022 PGA Championship. Zalatoris has also finished second at The Masters (2021). His consistent performances suggest that a big win might be on its way.

#8 Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar has long been one of the PGA Tour's most consistent performers. However, when it comes to the golf majors, he has not been able to triumph.

Kuchar has never won a major, but has an excellent track record there. He has 12 top 10 finishes, demonstrating how close he's come to breaking through.

#9 Paul Casey

Paul Casey has been one of the most polished and consistent players in his generation. Casey has 12 top 10 finishes to his name at majors, frequently putting himself in contention but not quite closing the deal.

Now competing on LIV Golf, Casey hasn't played in a major since 2022.

#10 Jumbo Ozaki

Jumbo Ozaki is regarded as a legend in Japan. He has won 114 professional titles and spent nearly 200 weeks in the world's top ten.

His best finish in the PGA big four was sixth at the US Open in 1989, and eighth at the 1973 Masters, owing to his limited participation due to a focus on the Japan Golf Tour.

