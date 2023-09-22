2015 Solheim Cup controversy: Suzann Pettersen and Charley Hull ‘picked ball’ incident explored

Team events are always full of emotions and so is the Solheim Cup. Back in 2015, Charley Hull had an emotional breakdown after an incident with her playing partner Suzann Pettersen in one of the three foursome matches.

The European pair of Hull and Pettersen were up against the United States' Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome in a foursome match. At the 17th green of the St. Leon course, Lee failed to make a 10-foot putt which could have brought her team 1 up against their counterparts.

The ball passed something around 18 inches from the hole and Lee "picked up" the ball thinking that the putt would reward halve points for the hole.

However, by that time, Charley Hull started to walk off to make her putt but was apprehended by Suzann Pettersen and was informed that she was given a "gimme" as the short putt was not given.

As Pettersen took the point to match officials, they had no choice but to concede 1 up in the European team's favor. Although they went on to win, both Hull and Lee were flooded with tears after the match.

Laura Davies, a former European Solheim Cup team captain, who was commentating at the 2015 event described the incident as "disgusting" and condemned the actions of Suzann Pettersen.

The controversial incident, which is often referred to be against the "sportsman spirit of the game", saw the United States team fired up and put on exceptional efforts to win the title.

Will Suzann Pettersen and Charley Hull play in the 2023 Solheim Cup?

The aforementioned controversial event is now over eight years old and things have changed a lot since then. As for Suzann Pettersen, she will be leading the European team at the upcoming Spain event and Charley Hull will also be seen representing her home team.

Here are the 12 players selected for the European team for the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Celine Boutier Maja Stark Charley Hull Leona Maguire Georgia Hall Linn Grant Carlota Ciganda Anna Nordqvist Madelene Sagstrom Gemma Dryburgh Caroline Hedwall Emily Kristine Pedersen

The European team will take on the United States team at Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain in hopes of defending their title for the third consecutive time.

The United States team will be led by Stacy Lewis. Here is their 12 member squad for the 2023 Solheim Cup:

Allisen Corpuz Ally Ewing Danielle Kang Megan Khang Cheyenne Knight Nelly Korda Jennifer Kupcho Andrea Lee Lexi Thompson Lilia Vu Angel Yin Rose Zhang

The 18th edition of the Solheim Cup will commence on September 22 and will go on until the weekend. The United States team has won the series 10 times, while the European team has seven wins.