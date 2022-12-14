2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Schedule, prize money and everything you need to know

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open returns to the Sunshine Tour and the DP World Tour after 2019. The event will be played at the brand new Mont Choisy Le Golf club from December 15 to 18.

The coveted tournament will be the final event of a four-week run of the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned events that began in Johannesburg. The tournament will feature some brilliant world-class players from both tours.

Rasmus Højgaard won the 2019 edition of the tournament. However, he will not be competing this year.

Here's a look at the schedule, prize money, and everything else that you need to know:

What is the schedule and format of the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?

The four-day affair will take place at the brand new golf club Mont Choisy Le Golf from December 15 to 18. The players will tee off at 6:20 am local time in round 1.

The championship will consist of a 72-hole, four-day stroke play format with 18 holes played each day. There will be 156 professionals in the field. The first two days will be in three-ball format, and the final two days after the cut will be in two-ball format.

The PGA Sunshine Tour, DP World Tour, and Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews Tournament Rules will all be followed during play.

What is the prize money for the tournament?

The prize money of the tournament is €1,000,000. There are 12 invitations, 72 players from the DP World Tour and 72 players from the Sunshine Tour. However, none of the top 50 golfers according to the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) will be competing in the tournament.

The contest will be headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Sami Valimaki, and Nicolas Colsaerts, amongst others.

Where to watch?

The coveted tournament will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the UK on Sky Sports Golf. Broadcast schedules for other countries are not yet available. However, tickets to the actual competition are now for sale. VIP passes are also available. People below 18 years of age will get free entry to the normal seats.

