The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is here. The DP World Tour event will tee off on December 15 and conclude on the 18th. The sixth event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule will be played at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.
The final field for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is set. The event, which has a prize purse of $1 million, will feature a 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, and Sami Valimaki, among others. Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts is another big name at the event.
It is pertinent to note that none of the top 50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be on the Mauritius Open field. However, the event will have tough competition as many experienced names have flown in. After successful outings in Australia and South Africa, the European Tour will look to keep the form running at Mauritius as well.
2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field
According to Online Betters, seven-time Sunshine Tour winner Oliver Bekker comes in as favorite at the event. Coming on the back of a T4 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the golfer will look to better his record. Dean Burmester, who is the highest-ranked golfer on the field, will be Bekker’s toughest competition.
Englishman Laurie Canter, Belgian Thomas Detry and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune are other players to watch out for at the Mauritius Open.
Here is the complete list of players at the Mauritius Open:
