The 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is here. The DP World Tour event will tee off on December 15 and conclude on the 18th. The sixth event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule will be played at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The final field for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open is set. The event, which has a prize purse of $1 million, will feature a 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, and Sami Valimaki, among others. Ryder Cup vice-captain Nicolas Colsaerts is another big name at the event.

It is pertinent to note that none of the top 50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking will be on the Mauritius Open field. However, the event will have tough competition as many experienced names have flown in. After successful outings in Australia and South Africa, the European Tour will look to keep the form running at Mauritius as well.

2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open field

According to Online Betters, seven-time Sunshine Tour winner Oliver Bekker comes in as favorite at the event. Coming on the back of a T4 finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, the golfer will look to better his record. Dean Burmester, who is the highest-ranked golfer on the field, will be Bekker’s toughest competition.

Englishman Laurie Canter, Belgian Thomas Detry and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune are other players to watch out for at the Mauritius Open.

Here is the complete list of players at the Mauritius Open:

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

John Axelsen

Brooklin Bailey

Kyle Barker

Christiaan Basson

Bradley Bawden

Oliver Bekker

Elias Bertheussen

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Sean Bradley

Adam Breen

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Christiaan Burke

Dean Burmester

Matias Calderon

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Todd Clements

Nicolas Colsaerts

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Ugo Coussaud

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Jacques P De Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Thomas Detry

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Gerard Du Plooy

James Hart Du Preez

Jordan Duminy

Bryce Easton

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Dan Erickson

Philip Eriksson

Hugo Esposito

Jens Fahrbring

Oj Farrell

Stephen Ferreira

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Jordan Gumberg

Luke Harries

Angel Hidalgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Keith Horne

Craig Howie

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Michael Kok

Ruan Korb

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jbe Kruger

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Mikael Lindberg

Yan Wei Liu

Herman Loubser

Makhetha Mazibuko

Kyle Mcclatchie

Ross Mcgowan

Tom Mckibbin

Velten Meyer

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Pieter Moolman

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Madalitso Muthiya

Dylan Naidoo

Riekus Nortje

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Renato Paratore

Matthieu Pavon

Pierre Pellrgrin

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Aldrich Potgieter

Jaco Prinsloo

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Kristoffer Reitan

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Benjamin Rusch

Pavan Sagoo

Javier Sainz

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Freddy Schott

Vishnoo Seeneevassen

Jj Senekal

Henry Sheridan-Mills

Marcel Siem

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Henric Sturehed

Santiago Tarrio

Toto Thimba Jnr

Keagan Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Danie Van Niekerk

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Keelan Van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Poll : 0 votes