2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Round 2 leaderboard and round 3 tee times

The action continues at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open as it reaches Day 3 of the tournament at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas. While the first round was halted due to darkness, the second round won't end until Saturday (November 12). Play was suspended at 3:26 p.m. local time due to thunderstorms.

After finishing the first round at 5 under to top the leaderboard, Tony Finau continued his dominance in the second round as well. The American posted an impressive score of 8-under 62 before play was suspended. Speaking about the same, Finau said:

“I finished 5 under on my last nine yesterday, and I just rolled that momentum right into today. I made a huge putt for par on No. 1 and then I was off to the races. I almost made a hole-in-one on No. 2 and just kind of cruising from there. It was a really nice round of golf.”

“I was not very sharp last week. I played some good stretches of golf mixed with a lot of bad stretches of golf, so I just wanted to be a little sharper and play some better golf and within myself. I’ve been able to do that these first couple days.”

Patrick Rodgers finished second at the end of the incomplete Round 2

Finau was four strokes ahead of Patrick Rodgers, who fired a 7 under 63 and was satisfied with his overall score. Commenting on his performance, Rodgers said:

“I had great control today, which is wonderful. I stayed disciplined on my approach shots but took advantage when I had opportunities to attack. It added up to a pretty good one.”

Keith Mitchell, Tyson Alexander, Ben Taylor, James Hahn, and Wyndham Clark are tied for third at 6 under.

Meanwhile, World No. 2, Scottie Scheffler, tried to fill the gap and looked in great momentum but couldn't complete the second round due to the suspension of play. Before the suspension whistle was blown, Scottie finished with 13 holes, posting a score of 5 under 67. He finished the round at 8 under last year in the second round,

If Scheffler continues to play well on Saturday morning, he will be able to repeat or better his score. However, he is assured to make it through the weekend.

On the other side, things did not go well for the second-highest-ranked player in the tournament, Sam Burns. It will be difficult for him to make the cut this weekend as he finished his first round at 7 over 77.

Many golfers will be looking forward to their Saturday morning tee time to complete Round 2 and make a cut into the weekend.

The Hoston Open comes with a prize money purse of $8.4 million with the winner's share being $1512000.

How to watch Day 3 of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open?

Day 3 of the Houston Open will start with the remainder of the second round. The event will be streamed live on Golf Channel or Peacock from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with radio coverage available on Serius XM from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

