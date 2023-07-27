2023 3M Open: Is Cameron Champ playing this week?

American professional golfer Cameron Champ is currently at Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open. The 28-year-old golfer won the same tournament back in 2021.

However, the California-born golfer is coming with a tough patch of form at TPC Twin Cities. Although, his last participation in the Barracuda Championship 2023 was a decent one.

Cameron Champ with the 3M Open trophy in 2021 (via Getty Images)

Who is Cameron Champ playing at the 2023 3M Open?

Born on June 15, 1995, in Sacramento, California, Cameron Champ is an American professional golfer. Champ is well known for the 2017 US Open, where he was one of the two amateurs, along with Scottie Scheffler, to make the cut.

After turning pro in 2017, he won his first PGA Tour event at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2018. He defeated Canadian professional golfer Corey Conners by a margin of four strokes.

Cameron Champ with the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy in 2018 (via Getty Images)

Champ's second victory on the PGA Tour came in 2019, where he won the Safeway Open after defeating Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin. After two years in 2021, he registered his third victory on the Tour winning the 3M Open.

Champ has participated in all the majors, except the Open Championship, at least once in his career. His best performance came in the PGA Championship in 2020 and the Masters in 2022, finishing T10 in both of them.

Analyzing Cameron Champ's performance in 2022-23

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season has been a forgettable one for Champ till now. He has played 21 tournaments and has only made the cut in seven of them. His best performance came in the Mexico Open and Zozo Championship, where he finished eighth and tied for eighth, respectively.

Cameron Champ at The Masters 2023 (via Getty Images)

Champ only qualified for one major tournament this season, the Masters 2023. He missed the cut in that event too.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Champ in 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Barracuda Championship - T17

John Deere Classic - T53

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T63

AT&T Byron Nelson - T50

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

Mexico Open - T8

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

Valero Texas Open - Missed the Cut

Valspar Championship - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - T53

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed the Cut

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - 8

Shriners Children's Open - Missed the Cut

Fortinet Championship - Missed the Cut

Champ is currently at the TPC Twin cities in Minnesota for the 2023 3M Open. He is paired with Emiliano Grillo and J.T. Poston and they are scheduled to tee off at 2:05 pm (ET).