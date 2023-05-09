2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds and best bets explored

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9.5 million purse on offer. The event field will feature the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee on it.

Scheffler will be the star headliner. With Jordan Spieth pulling out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the World No. 2 golfer is being dubbed the undisputed favorite to win the title.

2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. The American golfer comes into the event with 9-2 odds. Despite the event having 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the 26-year-old looks a clear favorite to bag the winner’s prize.

According to SportsLine’s PGA Tour odds board, Tyrrell Hatton is the second favorite. Coming off the back of a strong Wells Fargo Championship outing, the golfer has 14-1 odds this weekend.

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee can be dubbed as the third-strongest competitor on the field. With 18-1 odds, the golfer is on par with Jason Day.

Tom Kim (20-1), and Hideki Matsuyama (25-1) are also among the top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson contenders.

2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson champion Aaron Wise is another golfer to watch on the field. Coming back to the field after spending months on the sideline due to mental health issues, Wise looks like he could be a surprise package at the TPC Craig Ranch.

With 40-1 odds, he can be a longshot favorite.

Here are the top odds for this week’s PGA Tour tournament (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +450

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1800

K.H. Lee +1800

Tom Kim +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Adam Scott +3500

Matt Kuchar +3500

Aaron Wise +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Min Woo Lee +4000

Seamus Power +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Davis Riley +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Stephen Jaeger +6000

Will Gordon +6000

Christian Bezuidenhout +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7500

Brandon Wu +7500

Scott Stallings +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

S.H. Kim +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Justin Suh +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Michael Kim +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Adam Schenk +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +12500

Robby Shelton +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Patton Kizzire +12500

Jimmy Walker +12500

Luke List +12500

Trey Mullinax +15000

More details on the AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

