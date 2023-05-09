2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds and best bets explored

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
The 30th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the $9.5 million purse on offer. The event field will feature the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama and two-time defending champion K.H. Lee on it.
Scheffler will be the star headliner. With Jordan Spieth pulling out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the World No. 2 golfer is being dubbed the undisputed favorite to win the title.
2023 AT&T Byron Nelson odds
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. The American golfer comes into the event with 9-2 odds. Despite the event having 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders, the 26-year-old looks a clear favorite to bag the winner’s prize.
According to SportsLine’s PGA Tour odds board, Tyrrell Hatton is the second favorite. Coming off the back of a strong Wells Fargo Championship outing, the golfer has 14-1 odds this weekend.
Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee can be dubbed as the third-strongest competitor on the field. With 18-1 odds, the golfer is on par with Jason Day.
Tom Kim (20-1), and Hideki Matsuyama (25-1) are also among the top 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson contenders.
2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson champion Aaron Wise is another golfer to watch on the field. Coming back to the field after spending months on the sideline due to mental health issues, Wise looks like he could be a surprise package at the TPC Craig Ranch.
With 40-1 odds, he can be a longshot favorite.
Here are the top odds for this week’s PGA Tour tournament (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Tyrrell Hatton +1400
- Jason Day +1800
- K.H. Lee +1800
- Tom Kim +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Adam Scott +3500
- Matt Kuchar +3500
- Aaron Wise +4000
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Taylor Montgomery +4000
- Min Woo Lee +4000
- Seamus Power +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Tom Hoge +5000
- Adam Hadwin +5000
- Davis Riley +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Stephen Jaeger +6000
- Will Gordon +6000
- Christian Bezuidenhout +6500
- J.J. Spaun +6500
- Joseph Bramlett +7500
- Brandon Wu +7500
- Scott Stallings +8000
- Ben Griffin +8000
- S.H. Kim +9000
- Alex Smalley +9000
- Justin Suh +9000
- Garrick Higgo +9000
- Michael Kim +10000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Sam Stevens +10000
- Mark Hubbard +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +10000
- Cameron Champ +10000
- Eric Cole +10000
- Harry Hall +12500
- Robby Shelton +12500
- Ryan Palmer +12500
- Aaron Rai +12500
- Patton Kizzire +12500
- Jimmy Walker +12500
- Luke List +12500
- Trey Mullinax +15000
More details on the AT&T Byron Nelson, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.