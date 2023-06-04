2023 Memorial Tournament tee times: Sunday final round tee times explored

After the third round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, Rory McIlroy topped the leaderboard in a three-way tie alongside David Lipsky and Si Woo Kim. He finished with a scoring deficit of three to register a three-way lead over Denny McCarthy, who tied in fourth place alongside Viktor Hovland, Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard, and Wyndham Clark.

Keegan Bradley impressed fans with his resounding performance carding five back-to-back birdies in the third round. He made ten birdies in addition to two bogeys to finish with a score of 65 and settled in ninth place in a five-way tie with Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, and Collin Morikawa.

Jon Rahm slipped down 16 positions after Saturday's round to settle at 23rd place with his Ryder Cup teammate Matt Fitzpatrick. Rickie Fowler also finished 23rd place alongside Danny Willett, Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Benzuidenhout, Gary Woodland, and Adam Schenk.

2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will start with the final round on Sunday, June 4 at 7:55 am ET. Davis Riley will start the game alongside Lanto Griffin.

The tournament leaders Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim will start the game at 1:35 pm ET while Davis Lipsky will pair up with Denny McCarthy to take the first shot of the last round at 1:25 pm ET.

Here are the 2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday tee times:

7:55 a.m.: Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin

8:05 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson

8:15 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry

8:25 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala

8:35 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge

8:45 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Harris English

8:55 a.m.: Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

9:05 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker

9:20 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Luke List

9:30 a.m.: Ben An, Beau Hossler

9:40 a.m.: Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo

9:50 a.m.: Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens

10 a.m.: Luke Donald, S.H. Kim

10:10 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton

10:20 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele

10:35 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Eric Cole

10:45 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott

10:55 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:05 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler

11:15 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

11:25 a.m.: Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:35 a.m.: Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:50 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Justin Suh

12 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth

12:10 p.m.: Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger

12:20 p.m.: Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun

12:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay

12:55 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard

1:15 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:25 p.m.: David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy

1:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

*All time in ET

2023 Memorial Tournament Sunday TV Schedule

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel and CBS on Sunday, June 4. The Golf Channel will show the morning tee-off from 12:30 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by CBS, which will show the final round from 2:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Radio listeners can hear the final round commentary on SiriusXM from 1-6 pm ET, while live streaming will be accessible on ESPN+ from 7:30 am to 6 pm ET.

Here is the full TV schedule of the 2023 Memorial Tournament for Sunday:

TV schedule

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Paramount+: 2:30-6 p.m.

