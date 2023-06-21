2023 Travelers Championship: Fan zone activities and food at the TPC River Highlands explored

The 2023 Travelers Championship is designed to engage golf fans and families alike with its extensive fan zone activities and delectable food selections. The prestigious tournament, which will be held at the scenic TPC River Highlands, promises to be an amazing experience for all attendees.

The Fan Zone at the latest edition of the Travelers Championship includes interactive games and crafts, face painting and coloring activities for children. There's also plenty more to look forward to as outlined below:

Best of the 2023 Travelers Championship

Venues for Travelers Championship

Casamigos House of Friends - Located at 9 Green

- Located at 9 Green Hartford HealthCare Sports Zone - Situated at 15 Tee

- Situated at 15 Tee Stanley Black & Decker Lounge - Found on 18 Fairway

- Found on 18 Fairway Tito's Stillhouse Lounge - Located at 17 Green

- Located at 17 Green Patriots' Outpost - Positioned to the left of 9 Fairway

Bar Options

Fever-Tree Bar - Located in the Fan Zone

- Located in the Fan Zone Meiomi Wine Bar - Situated on the Event Lawn

- Situated on the Event Lawn Mount Gay Rum Shop - Found at the Practice Facility

- Found at the Practice Facility Truly Bar - Available in the Fan Zone

Special Seating at Travelers Championship

ProHealth Physicians "Birdie's Eye" View Adirondack Seating - Located between Holes 2 and 5

- Located between Holes 2 and 5 Seabourn Cruise Line Observation Deck - Situated near 9 Green

- Situated near 9 Green Bleacher Seating - Available at 8 Green, 8 Tee, 10 Tee, and 11 Tee

- Available at 8 Green, 8 Tee, 10 Tee, and 11 Tee Mastercard Chair Rentals - Offered near 9 Green

Additional Features at the Travelers Championship

Family Care Station: A Family Care Station is available at the Trinity Health Of New England tent in the Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone. It has a baby changing station and a lactation section.

Special Assistance Shuttle: A dedicated golf cart shuttle service is offered for spectators with special needs. This service offers transport to specific pick-up and drop-off points such as the Main Gate, 9 Gate, 18 Green, and 17 Green.

Stanley Black & Decker Chill Zones: Stay refreshed at the Stanley Black & Decker Chill Zones, which can be found on the Event Lawn, Hole 5, Hole 9, and in the Fan Zone. These spaces offer a relaxing and refreshing environment during the event.

Fan Experience at Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone: The Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone at TPC River Highlands, located between Holes 1 and 18, has a variety of activities for families of all ages to enjoy.

#Birdies for Charity: Stop by the booth to show your support for top fundraising charities, learn about their missions, and make a donation. Renee DiNino of The River 105.9 will conduct interviews with charity.

#PGA Tour Training: Immerse yourself in the PGA TOUR athletes' training experience, brought to you by NOBULL, Hyperice, and WHOOP.

#The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp: Join the family-friendly fun at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp with crafts, games, and a big Connect-Four.

#Charles Schwab's Titleist/GOLFTEC Performance Centre: The Titleist/GOLFTEC Performance Centre, sponsored by Charles Schwab, is not to be missed. Try out the latest Titleist clubs and get free instruction from a PGA Teaching pro.

Chip It for Charity, Travelers Championship: Participate in the Travelers Chipping Challenge on our model 15-hole course, and every hole-in-one or umbrella hit benefits The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

#Trinity Health Of New England: Relax and rejuvenate at Trinity Health Of New England. It provides air-conditioned chairs, newborn seclusion rooms, and a quiet feeding area.

You can also watch the tournament on television during the Travelers Championship.

