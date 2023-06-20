Where is the Travelers Championship 2023 being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The Travelers Championship will be held on the tough TPC River Highlands course from June 22 to June 25, 2023, and will include the world's top golfers. The tournament, a prestigious event on the PGA Tour, offers a whopping purse of $20,000,000, attracting outstanding players from all over the world.

The tournament at TPC River Highlands promises to be a display of golf at its best, presenting an unforgettable sight for players, spectators, and passionate golf fans.

About TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, a prestigious private golf club in Cromwell, has been the proud home of the annual Travelers Championship since 1984. The tournament was formerly known as the Buick Championship and Greater Hartford Open.

The venue is a treasured member of the Tournament Players Club (TPC) network operated by the PGA Tour. Located in the lovely neighborhood of Hartford, it provides a compelling location for both players and fans.

Travelers @Travelers It’s tournament week! Since Travelers became the title sponsor of the @TravelersChamp in 2007, the tournament has generated tens of millions of dollars for nearly 900 local charities. Learn more: travl.rs/3NzLZbs It’s tournament week! Since Travelers became the title sponsor of the @TravelersChamp in 2007, the tournament has generated tens of millions of dollars for nearly 900 local charities. Learn more: travl.rs/3NzLZbs https://t.co/JVns4LNrFU

History and Evolution of TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands, formerly known as the Edgewood Country Club, has a long and illustrious history.

It was founded in 1928 as Middletown Golf Club before being renamed in 1934. The club's trajectory changed dramatically in the early 1980s when it was acquired by the PGA Tour.

The golf course was meticulously redesigned to satisfy the stringent TPC (event Players Club) standards with the goal of establishing a great event location. Pete Dye, a golf course architect known for his inventive designs, was hired for the job.

The course reopened in 1984 as the "TPC of Connecticut," with a layout that both challenged and inspired players.

Recognizing the course's potential for improvement, a remodeling effort was undertaken in 1989. This time, golf course architect Bobby Weed took on the project in collaboration with tour professionals Howard Twitty and Roger Maltbie.

The TPC at River Highlands was renamed to reflect its status as a top-tier PGA Tour venue.

Unforgettable 58 by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship

During the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship, PGA Tour pro Jim Furyk carved his name in golf history by shooting a course-record 58 at TPC River Highlands.

A plaque along the path beside the 18th Green commemorates Furyk's incredible performance. This astounding number not only ensured his win in the tournament but also holds the record for the lowest 18-hole score ever recorded on the PGA Tour.

Prior to Furyk's record-breaking round, amateur Patrick Cantlay owned the Travelers Championship course record. Cantlay established an outstanding record of 60 on June 24, 2011, while representing UCLA at the age of 19.

Poll : 0 votes