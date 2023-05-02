2023 Wells Fargo Championship: Schedule, prize purse, top players, and more

The Wells Fargo Championship is a highly anticipated golf tournament that takes place annually on the PGA Tour. This year's event, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, is scheduled to take place from May 4-7 at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The tournament attracts some of the biggest names in golf and offers a generous prize purse of $8.1 million. Fans can look forward to four days of thrilling golf action as the world's best golfers compete for the coveted title.

In this article, we will provide you with all the essential details about the 2023 Championship, including the tournament schedule, prize purse, top players, and more.

All About Wells Fargo Championship

Read on for details about the championship details.

Schedule

The Championship will begin on Thursday, May 4, and will conclude on Sunday, May 7. The first two rounds will be played on Thursday and Friday, with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The third and fourth rounds will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Prize Purse

The total prize purse for the 2023 Championship is $8.1 million, with the winner receiving a winner's share of $1.458 million. The runner-up will take home $874,800, while third place will receive $550,800. The prize money will be distributed among the top 70 players who make the cut.

Top Players

Several of the best golfers in the world will compete, including reigning champion Rory McIlroy, who took first place in the tournament in 2022. Other notable players include current world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who finished tied for third in the tournament in 2022, and 2017 champion Justin Thomas.

Predictions

Jon Rahm has a chance of 6-1 to win the tournament, which makes him the favorite to do so, according to the odds listed on CBSSports.com.

The odds of winning the Masters are currently set at 10-1 for both Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, while Rory McIlroy's chances are 12-1 despite the fact that he has struggled with his form in recent months.

End Note

The Championship in 2023 is sure to be an entertaining event because it will feature some of the top players in the world fighting against one another for the chance to win a portion of the $8.1 million prize pool.

Fans are in for a great four days of golf thanks to the fact that defending champion Rory McIlroy will be attempting to defend his title against a field of excellent players, which includes current world No. 1, Jon Rahm.

