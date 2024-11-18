2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,250,000 purse?

Nelly Korda won the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with a score of 14-under. Korda took home her seventh title of the season and the lion's share of Pelican Golf Club's $3,250,000 purse.

Korda's paycheck for winning the Gainbridge-driven ANNIKA was $487,500. Five other players earned $100,000 or more for their performances in the event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Prize Money Payout

Below is the prize money payout for the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge:

1 Nelly Korda $487,500

T2 Jin Hee Im $229,909

T2 Weiwei Zhang $229,909

T2 Charley Hull $229,909

T5 Linn Grant $123,859

T5 Rose Zhang $123,859

7 Wichanee Meechai $93,307

T8 Megan Khang $68,370

T8 Celine Boutier $68,370

T8 Hyo Joon Jang $68,370

T8 Bailey Tardy $68,370

T8 Olivia Cowan $68,370

13 Lauren Coughlin $54,166

T14 Allisen Corpuz $44,534

T14 Sei Young Kim $44,534

T14 Lydia Ko $44,534

T14 Minjee Lee $44,534

T14 Carlota Ciganda $44,534

T14 Minami Katsu $44,534

T20 Ruoning Yin $35,341

T20 Bianca Pagdanganan $35,341

T20 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $35,341

T20 Haeran Ryu $35,341

T20 Mi Hyang Lee $35,341

T25 Esther Henseleit $29,809

T25 Auston Kim $29,809

T25 Nasa Hataoka $29,809

T25 Alexa Pano $29,809

T29 Hye-Jin Choi $25,928

T29 Ally Ewing $25,928

T29 Albane Valenzuela $25,928

T32 Gabriela Ruffels $23,450

T32 Gaby Lopez $23,450

T34 Nicole Broch Estrup $18,772

T34 Patty Tavatanakit $18,772

T34 Jasmine Suwannapura $18,772

T34 Elizabeth Szokol $18,772

T34 Lindy Duncan $18,772

T34 Amanda Doherty $18,772

T34 A Lim Kim $18,772

T34 Hinako Shibuno $18,772

T34 Lilia Vu $18,772

T43 Sarah Schmelzel $14,070

T43 Amy Yang $14,070

T43 Alena Sharp $14,070

T43 Jiwon Jeon $14,070

T43 Celine Borge $14,070

T48 Jeongeun Lee5 $12,055

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn $12,055

T48 Savannah Katarina Grewal $12,055

T51 Georgia Hall $11,065

T51 Brittany Lincicome $11,065

T53 Jing Yan $10,404

T53 Rachel S Kuehn $10,404

T55 Malia Nam $9,413

T55 Gemma Dryburgh $9,413

T55 Anna Nordqvist $9,413

T55 Arpichaya Yubol $9,413

T59 Cheyenne Knight $8,126

T59 Kaitlyn Papp Budde $8,126

T59 Yan Liu $8,126

T59 Sofia Garcia $8,126

T59 Gurleen Kaur $8,126

T64 Mary Liu $7,432

T64 Caroline Masson $7,432

T64 Dewi Weber $7,432

T67 Chanettee Wannasaen $7,102

T67 Louise Rydqvist (a)

T69 Lucy Li $6,853

T69 Hira Naveed $6,853

71 Jeongeun Lee6 $6,607

72 Jennifer Chang $6,525

The title at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge is the seventh of the season for Nelly Korda and the 15th of her LPGA Tour career (2 majors). It also earned her the 19th point for the LPGA Hall of Fame (she needs 27 to be eligible for induction).

It is also the third time Korda has won the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge after 2021 and 2022. After her victory, the world number one said (via LPGA Tour News Service):

“It's so nice to play in front of friends and family so close to home. I think that's what makes me so comfortable out here. I didn't start the day the way I wanted to, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish."

She added:

"To have that run that I did on those five holes, I kept myself in it all day. I didn't make big mistakes but couldn't get really anything going. To go on that run that I did feels really nice."

Korda began the final round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, dropping her to fifth place. But she rattled off five consecutive bogey-free birdies on the back nine to overtake Charley Hull, who led the tournament for 67 holes but ended up tied for second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback