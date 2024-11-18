2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,250,000 purse?

Nelly Korda won the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with a score of 14-under. Korda took home her seventh title of the season and the lion's share of Pelican Golf Club's $3,250,000 purse.
Korda's paycheck for winning the Gainbridge-driven ANNIKA was $487,500. Five other players earned $100,000 or more for their performances in the event.
2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Prize Money Payout
Below is the prize money payout for the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge:
- 1 Nelly Korda $487,500
- T2 Jin Hee Im $229,909
- T2 Weiwei Zhang $229,909
- T2 Charley Hull $229,909
- T5 Linn Grant $123,859
- T5 Rose Zhang $123,859
- 7 Wichanee Meechai $93,307
- T8 Megan Khang $68,370
- T8 Celine Boutier $68,370
- T8 Hyo Joon Jang $68,370
- T8 Bailey Tardy $68,370
- T8 Olivia Cowan $68,370
- 13 Lauren Coughlin $54,166
- T14 Allisen Corpuz $44,534
- T14 Sei Young Kim $44,534
- T14 Lydia Ko $44,534
- T14 Minjee Lee $44,534
- T14 Carlota Ciganda $44,534
- T14 Minami Katsu $44,534
- T20 Ruoning Yin $35,341
- T20 Bianca Pagdanganan $35,341
- T20 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $35,341
- T20 Haeran Ryu $35,341
- T20 Mi Hyang Lee $35,341
- T25 Esther Henseleit $29,809
- T25 Auston Kim $29,809
- T25 Nasa Hataoka $29,809
- T25 Alexa Pano $29,809
- T29 Hye-Jin Choi $25,928
- T29 Ally Ewing $25,928
- T29 Albane Valenzuela $25,928
- T32 Gabriela Ruffels $23,450
- T32 Gaby Lopez $23,450
- T34 Nicole Broch Estrup $18,772
- T34 Patty Tavatanakit $18,772
- T34 Jasmine Suwannapura $18,772
- T34 Elizabeth Szokol $18,772
- T34 Lindy Duncan $18,772
- T34 Amanda Doherty $18,772
- T34 A Lim Kim $18,772
- T34 Hinako Shibuno $18,772
- T34 Lilia Vu $18,772
- T43 Sarah Schmelzel $14,070
- T43 Amy Yang $14,070
- T43 Alena Sharp $14,070
- T43 Jiwon Jeon $14,070
- T43 Celine Borge $14,070
- T48 Jeongeun Lee5 $12,055
- T48 Ariya Jutanugarn $12,055
- T48 Savannah Katarina Grewal $12,055
- T51 Georgia Hall $11,065
- T51 Brittany Lincicome $11,065
- T53 Jing Yan $10,404
- T53 Rachel S Kuehn $10,404
- T55 Malia Nam $9,413
- T55 Gemma Dryburgh $9,413
- T55 Anna Nordqvist $9,413
- T55 Arpichaya Yubol $9,413
- T59 Cheyenne Knight $8,126
- T59 Kaitlyn Papp Budde $8,126
- T59 Yan Liu $8,126
- T59 Sofia Garcia $8,126
- T59 Gurleen Kaur $8,126
- T64 Mary Liu $7,432
- T64 Caroline Masson $7,432
- T64 Dewi Weber $7,432
- T67 Chanettee Wannasaen $7,102
- T67 Louise Rydqvist (a)
- T69 Lucy Li $6,853
- T69 Hira Naveed $6,853
- 71 Jeongeun Lee6 $6,607
- 72 Jennifer Chang $6,525
The title at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge is the seventh of the season for Nelly Korda and the 15th of her LPGA Tour career (2 majors). It also earned her the 19th point for the LPGA Hall of Fame (she needs 27 to be eligible for induction).
It is also the third time Korda has won the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge after 2021 and 2022. After her victory, the world number one said (via LPGA Tour News Service):
“It's so nice to play in front of friends and family so close to home. I think that's what makes me so comfortable out here. I didn't start the day the way I wanted to, but it's not how you start, it's how you finish."
She added:
"To have that run that I did on those five holes, I kept myself in it all day. I didn't make big mistakes but couldn't get really anything going. To go on that run that I did feels really nice."
Korda began the final round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine, dropping her to fifth place. But she rattled off five consecutive bogey-free birdies on the back nine to overtake Charley Hull, who led the tournament for 67 holes but ended up tied for second.