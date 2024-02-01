2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday weather forecast: Preferred lies in play

Like every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is an event that imposes great challenges on players due to the weather conditions. The event is generally played in high winds, and the 2024 edition is no exception.

Weather forecasts include rain for the weekend of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The organizers have even declared the preferred lies rule in effect for the first two rounds.

According to the online platform Accuweather, the weather forecast for Thursday at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am includes temperatures of 59° F and an 85% chance of rain. Winds will be sustained at 6 MPH but with gusts reaching 20 MPH.

At least two total hours of rain are expected, with 2.2 mm of rainfall. Cloudiness will be 72%, and thunderstorm chances will be 17%. The sun will set at 5:34 pm (Local Time) and 8:34 pm (Eastern Time).

Weather conditions are expected to continue deteriorating on Friday. That is why the organizers of the event have decreed that the preferred lies rule will be in effect.

This rule basically establishes that when the ball lands in a portion of the course affected by inclement weather, the player may execute a free relief in an area determined by the rule itself.

This measure is used when the course is affected by serious weather conditions, such as heavy rain or snowfall. The rule was applied the previous week at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Weekend's weather forecast

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Pebble Beach over the weekend. However, earlier this Friday, weather conditions similar to Thursday's will remain in place.

An average temperature of 57° F is forecast for Friday, with an 81% chance of precipitation and a 17% chance of thunderstorms. Winds will be 9 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH.

Weather conditions will improve somewhat on Saturday. No rain is expected over the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and maximum gusty winds will be 9 MPH.

On Sunday, heavy rain and winds are expected and could lead to flooding. Sustained winds will be 21 MPH, and gusts will be 45 MPH. Rainfall is expected to reach 41 mm, and rain for at least eight hours.

Given the weather conditions that are forecast, it is possible that the preferred lies rule will be extended to all four rounds of the event.

With the first round still to be completed, Patrick Cantlay leads the leaderboard with a score of 6 under. Taylor Montgomery, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are T2, two strokes behind the leader.

Several big names of the PGA Tour are off to slow starts. Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth are T33 with a score of 1 under. Wyndham Clark is T61 with a score of 1 over, while Tony Finau is T67 with a score of 2 over.