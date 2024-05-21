2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: List of last 10 years winners explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is all set to be held from May 23 to 26 at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament will feature around 120 to 130 players and will be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth.

The tournament was founded in 1946 and has since then become an integral part of the PGA Tour Schedule. Ben Hogan has won the tournament a total of five times, the most of any other player. In 2003, Annika Sorenstam received an invitation to the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The tournament has seen some notable winners over the last several years, including Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, and Justin Rose. Following are the last 10 years' winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Last 10 years winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge explored

2023: Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo is the defending champion for the Charles Schwab Challenge, posting a final score of 272. He won the event in a playoff against Adam Schenk and took home a prize amount of $1,566,000. The tournament was his second win on the PGA Tour.

2022: Sam Burns

Sam Burns won the 2022 edition of the tournament, beating Scottie Scheffler in a playoff with a final score of 271. His win at the Charles Schwab Challenge marked his second PGA Tour victory of 2022, and his third overall victory on the tour.

2021: Jason Kokark

Jason Kokark previously played on the PGA Tour before joining the LIV Golf Series. During his time on Tour, Kokark won thrice, including a win at Charles Schwab coming in 2021. He posted a score of 266, with Jordan Spieth as runner-up.

2020: Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger won the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge after a playoff with Collin Morikawa, where he posted a score of 265.

2019: Kevin Na

Kevin Na also left the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf Series in 2022. However, before that, he won five tournaments on the Tour. Posting a score of 267, he beat runner-up Tony Finau by four strokes.

2018: Justin Rose

When Justin Rose won the event in 2018, it was known as the Fort Worth Invitational. His win here comes as a part of his 11 PGA Tour wins. Posting a score of 260, he beat Brooks Koepka by three strokes.

2017: Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner won the tournament in 2017 by one stroke, fending off Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, and Sean O'Hair for victory. The tournament was known as the Dean and DeLuca Invitational in 2016 and 2017.

2016: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth won the tournament in 2016, coming as a part of his 13 PGA Tour victories. He beat Harris English by three strokes, after posting a score of 263.

2015: Chris Kirk

Till 2015, the Charles Schwab Challenge was known as the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial. Chris Kirk won the event by one stroke. With a score of 269, he beat Jason Bohn, Jordan Spieth, and Brandt Snedeker.

2014: Adam Scott

Adam Scott won the tournament in a playoff against Jason Dufner posting a score of 271. It was his 11th win on the PGA Tour.