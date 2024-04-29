2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field: Full field and player rankings explored

The PGA Tour returns to Texas to play the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The event will be hosted as every year by the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas and the field has already been defined - Jordan Spieth (20th) is the top ranked golfer in the field of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

which also includes three other members of the Top 30 in the world ranking, including defending champion and two-time winner Jason Day (22nd).

Six other members of the Top 50 are also part of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. Among them is Stephan Jaeger (43rd) who won the Houston Open three weeks ago just under 250 miles from TPC Craig Ranch.

In addition to Jason Day, other former champions present will be K. H. Lee (2021 and 2022), Sung-hoon Kang (2019) and Adam Scott (2008). In addition, 17 members of the Top 20 of the 2023 edition will be at TPC Craig Ranch.

K. H. Lee has the best record in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in the last four editions, with four clear cuts and two wins. Ryan Palmer also has four over cuts with two Top 10s, while Seamus Powers has made the cut four times in the last four years, with three Top 20s.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Which players are in the best form?

The top-ranked players are generally the most followed players in any golf tournament, and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be no exception. However, there are several players of lesser pedigree who arrive at TPC Craig Ranch at a good point in their season.

That includes Peter Kuest, with four cuts made and three Top 15s in the last five tournaments, including two Top 10s. In the same span, Thomas Detry has made five cuts, with three Top 20s and a second-place finish as his best result.

Si Woo Kim comes in with a similar performance to Detry, five cuts passed with three Top 20s, while Alex Noren arrives with four Top 20s in his last five starts, including one Top 10.

Another player with five cuts made and three Top 20s in his last five tournaments is Adam Schenk. Michael Kim has finished in the Top 15 in his last two starts, with four-over cuts in his last five tournaments.

Defending champion Jason Day has made the cut in four of his last five events, with a Top 20 as his best finish of the period, a similar performance to Tom Kim.

Jordan Spieth has not had the best run in his last five starts, as he has made just two cuts with a Top 10 as his best result.