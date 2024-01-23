2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Expert picks explored

After the historic weekend in La Quinta, California, the Farmers Insurance Open is the new focus of the golf world's attention. All eyes are now shifting to La Joya, San Diego, a little more than 80 miles northeast of La Quinta, to enjoy the next stop on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will have a very interesting field, with 20 members of the top 50 of the world rankings. The top ranked golfer present will be Xander Schauffele (5th), who also leads the experts' predictions to win the tournament.

According to CBS Sports' Sports Line, Xander Schauffele has a +900 chance to win the Farmers Insurance Open. Schauffele is coming off finishing in the Top 10 in his first two tournaments of the season, including T3 the previous week at The American Express.

Also, playing at home is never a small advantage and Schauffele will enjoy that at the Farmers Insurance Open. The player was born and raised in La Jolla, San Diego, California, where the event is being played.

The player who follows Schauffele in the experts' preference for winning the Farmers Insurance Open is Patrick Cantlay (+1000). Cantlay started the season well (T12 at The Sentry), although his next start was not so good (T52 at The AmEx).

The previous season was very good for Cantlay, despite the fact that he didn't win any tournaments. He finished in 10 top 10s, including two second places. Cantlay played 21 tournaments and made it through 19 cuts.

Defending Farmers Insurance Open champion Max Homa (+1000) also looks like a good pick this week in experts' opinion. Homa has played only one tournament during the current season (T14 at The Sentry). However, he closed 2023 very well, with a T7 at the Fortinet Championship, T13 at the Hero World Challenge and victory at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Collin Morikawa (+1100) is another interesting option in the field at La Joya. Morikawa has strung together a couple of high-level months, with a win (ZOZO Championship) and two Top 10s (7th at the Hero World Challenge and T5 at The Sentry).

It's no surprise that Ludvig Aberg (+2000) is on the shortlist for a starring role in any PGA Tour tournament. The young Swede comes into the Farmers Insurance Open without much of a standout start to the season (T47 at The Sentry and T30 at The AmEx), but is still riding the momentum of his incredible pro debut, which included wins on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Field updates

Although the only player who has withdrawn so far from the Farmers Insurance Open is Nick Dunlap, there are several players whose participation is in doubt for various reasons.

Among the players who could miss the event, there are several well placed in the experts' picks, such as Jason Day (+2500) and Will Zalatoris (+4500).

Here is the list of players in doubt to start next weekend in La Joya, per Golf Injury Report (O = Out, D = Doubtful, Q = Questionable, P = Probable, DTD = Day to Day, UD = Undisclosed Injury):

Daniel Berger Q (Back)

Jason Day P (Vertigo)

Will Zalatoris Q (Back)

Seamus Power Q (Hip/Personal)

Gary Woodland Q (Brain Surgery)

Hideki Matsuyama P (Back/Neck)

Maverick McNealy Q (Shoulder)

Jhonattan Vegas P (Elbow/Shoulder)

J.B Holmes Q (Back)

Lee Hodges P (Wrist)

Brandt Snedeker Q (Chest)

Hayden Buckley P (Ribs)

Joseph Bramlett P (UD)

Garrick Higgo Q (Wrist)

Tyson Alexander Q (illness)

Wilson Furr Q (UD)

Rafael Campos Q (UD)

Tyler McCumber Q (Shoulder)

This list will be updated as the week progresses.