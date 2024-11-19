2024 RSM Classic past winners: Exploring the winners of the last 10 years 

The 2024 RSM Classic will begin on November 21 at the Seaside and Plantation courses on St. Simons Island in Georgia. This is the final event in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall season as the 2024 season concludes this week.

The RSM Classic was first started in 2010 and is usually played in the fall season. Despite no prominent golfer competing in this event, it has seen some quality golf and nine different winners in the last ten editions.

Here are the past winners of the RSM Classic in the last ten editions:

Ludvig Aberg (2023)

Adam Svensson (2022)

Talor Gooch (2021)

Robert Streb (2020)

Tyler Duncan (2019)

Charles Howell III (2018)

Austin Cook (2017)

Mackenzie Hughes (2016)

Kevin Kisner (2015)

Robert Streb (2014)

The 37-year-old Robert Streb is the only golfer in the last ten years who has won this event twice as he won the RSM Classic in 2014 and 2020. Most of the past champions apart from Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch from the last ten years are in the field this week at the 2024 RSM Classic.

2024 RSM Classic field

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 RSM Classic this week.

Robert Streb at the The RSM Classic - Final Round - Source: Getty

Ludvig Åberg

Anders Albertson

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Francisco Bidé

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Marcus Byrd

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Reid Davenport

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Drew Doyle

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Dylan Frittelli

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Blaine Hale Jr.

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Christo Lamprecht

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Ryan McCormick

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Blake McShea

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Jacob Modleski

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O’Hair

Raul Pereda

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Hayden Springer

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Tim Wilkinson

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

