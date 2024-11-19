2024 RSM Classic past winners: Exploring the winners of the last 10 years 

The 2024 RSM Classic will begin on November 21 at the Seaside and Plantation courses on St. Simons Island in Georgia. This is the final event in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup fall season as the 2024 season concludes this week.
The RSM Classic was first started in 2010 and is usually played in the fall season. Despite no prominent golfer competing in this event, it has seen some quality golf and nine different winners in the last ten editions.
Here are the past winners of the RSM Classic in the last ten editions:
- Ludvig Aberg (2023)
- Adam Svensson (2022)
- Talor Gooch (2021)
- Robert Streb (2020)
- Tyler Duncan (2019)
- Charles Howell III (2018)
- Austin Cook (2017)
- Mackenzie Hughes (2016)
- Kevin Kisner (2015)
- Robert Streb (2014)
The 37-year-old Robert Streb is the only golfer in the last ten years who has won this event twice as he won the RSM Classic in 2014 and 2020. Most of the past champions apart from Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch from the last ten years are in the field this week at the 2024 RSM Classic.
2024 RSM Classic field
Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 RSM Classic this week.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Francisco Bidé
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Marcus Byrd
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Reid Davenport
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Drew Doyle
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Dylan Frittelli
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Christo Lamprecht
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Blake McShea
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Jacob Modleski
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O’Hair
- Raul Pereda
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Tim Wilkinson
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan