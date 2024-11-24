2024 RSM Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 RSM Classic will be played this Sunday, November 24th at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. All players will play the Seaside course in groups according to their position on the leaderboard.
Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy and Daniel Berger will play in the main group, with the final tee time starting on hole 1. Whaley and McNealy lead the RSM Classic, while Berger is among the players tied for third.
2024 RSM Classic Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the RSM Classic. All times are Eastern Time:
Tee No. 1
- 9:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens
- 9:16 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Callum Tarren
- 9:27 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin
- 9:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell, Mark Hubbard
- 9:49 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, J.T. Poston
- 10:00 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Robby Shelton, Joe Highsmith
- 10:11 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Henrik Norlander
- 10:22 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Paul Peterson
- 10:33 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stewart Cink, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:44 a.m. – Luke Clanton (a), Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria
- 10:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Fishburn
- 11:06 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger
Tee No. 10
- 9:05 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft, S.Y. Noh
- 9:16 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Tway, Harris English
- 9:27 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Ludvig Aberg
- 9:38 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Christo Lamprecht, Adam Hadwin
- 9:49 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Brian Harman, Jonathan Byrd
- 10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, William McGirt
- 10:11 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Blake McShea, Marcus Byrd
- 10:22 a.m. – Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox
- 10:33 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo, Carson Young
- 10:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Philip Knowles, Lanto Griffin
- 10:55 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp
Joel Dahmen is one of the few players who is currently losing his PGA Tour card but still has a chance of finishing in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings. Dahmen is tied for 124th, but is projected to drop to 128th if he maintains his current position on the RSM Classic leaderboard.
Dahmen will start the fourth round of the RSM Classic tied for 61st place with a 10:33 a.m. tee time from the 10th hole.
The same goes for S.H. Kim, who is ranked 130th on the FedEx Cup rankings. The Korean is tied for 56th in the RSM Classic, which would move him up to 131st in the FedEx Cup standings. Kim will play the fourth round from the 10th hole, tee time 10:22 a.m.