2024 RSM Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 RSM Classic will be played this Sunday, November 24th at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. All players will play the Seaside course in groups according to their position on the leaderboard.

Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy and Daniel Berger will play in the main group, with the final tee time starting on hole 1. Whaley and McNealy lead the RSM Classic, while Berger is among the players tied for third.

2024 RSM Classic Round 4 Tee Times and Pairings

Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the RSM Classic. All times are Eastern Time:

Tee No. 1

9:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens

9:16 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Callum Tarren

9:27 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin

9:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell, Mark Hubbard

9:49 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, J.T. Poston

10:00 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Robby Shelton, Joe Highsmith

10:11 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Henrik Norlander

10:22 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Paul Peterson

10:33 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stewart Cink, Joseph Bramlett

10:44 a.m. – Luke Clanton (a), Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria

10:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Fishburn

11:06 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger

Tee No. 10

9:05 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft, S.Y. Noh

9:16 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Tway, Harris English

9:27 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Ludvig Aberg

9:38 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Christo Lamprecht, Adam Hadwin

9:49 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Brian Harman, Jonathan Byrd

10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, William McGirt

10:11 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Blake McShea, Marcus Byrd

10:22 a.m. – Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox

10:33 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo, Carson Young

10:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Philip Knowles, Lanto Griffin

10:55 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp

Joel Dahmen is one of the few players who is currently losing his PGA Tour card but still has a chance of finishing in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings. Dahmen is tied for 124th, but is projected to drop to 128th if he maintains his current position on the RSM Classic leaderboard.

Dahmen will start the fourth round of the RSM Classic tied for 61st place with a 10:33 a.m. tee time from the 10th hole.

The same goes for S.H. Kim, who is ranked 130th on the FedEx Cup rankings. The Korean is tied for 56th in the RSM Classic, which would move him up to 131st in the FedEx Cup standings. Kim will play the fourth round from the 10th hole, tee time 10:22 a.m.

